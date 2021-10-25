Standings Through Oct. 23

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Great Falls CMR 13-0 23-0 
Billings West11-2 20-2 
Bozeman 9-4 19-4 
Bozeman Gallatin 8-5 14-9 
Billings Senior 6-7 13-9 
Billings Skyview 3-10 7-15 
Belgrade 2-11 6-16 
Great Falls 0-13 2-21 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Missoula Sentinel 12-0 18-4 
Helena 9-3 13-9 
Kalispell Flathead 8-4 12-10 
Kalispell Glacier 7-5 10-12 
Helena Capital 5-7 8-14 
Butte 5-7 7-15 
Missoula Big Sky 1-11 3-19 
Missoula Hellgate 1-11 1-17 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Polson 8-0 10-1 
Ronan 6-2 10-2 
Libby 6-2 6-5 
Columbia Falls 5-5 7-6 
Whitefish 1-8 2-11 
Browning0-8 1-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 7-0 13-2 
Hardin 6-2 10-4 
Laurel 3-3 7-7 
Livingston 2-6 2-8 
Lockwood 0-7 1-14 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 7-1 11-1 
Glendive 5-2 9-6 
Miles City 4-2 6-8 
Lewistown 2-6 3-8 
Sidney 0-7 0-13 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Dillon 10-2 10-2 
Corvallis 10-2 11-3 
Butte Central 9-3 9-3 
Stevensville 5-7 5-9 
Frenchtown 6-7 7-7 
Hamilton 3-9 3-11 
East Helena0-12 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

5C

 Conf.Overall
Roy-Winifred 11-1  
Melstone 11-1  
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 7-5  
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 6-6  
Broadview-Lavina 4-8  
Harlowton-Ryegate 2-10  
Grass Range-Winnett 1-11  
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

7C

 Conf.Overall
Geraldine-Highwood 16-0 16-0 
Fort Benton 14-2 14-2 
Chinook 12-4 12-4 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 9-6 9-6 
North Star 8-8 8-8 
Big Sandy 7-9 8-10 
Centerville 4-12 4-12 
Hays-Lodgepole 2-14 2-14 
Box Elder 0-16 0-16 
   
   
   
   
   
   

