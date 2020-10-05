Standings Through Oct. 3

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Great Falls CMR 7-0 7-0 
Billings West 4-2 4-2 
Bozeman 4-2 4-2 
Billings Skyview 3-3 3-3 
Bozeman Gallatin 2-3 2-3 
Great Falls 1-2 1-2 
Billings Senior 2-6 2-6 
Belgrade 1-6 1-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Helena Capital 6-0 6-0 
Helena 5-1 5-1 
Missoula Sentinel4-2 4-2 
Kalispell Glacier 3-3 3-3 
Butte 3-4 3-4 
Missoula Big Sky 2-4 2-4 
Missoula Hellgate 1-6 1-6 
Kalispell Flathead 0-4 0-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Columbia Falls6-0 9-0 
Ronan 4-3 5-4 
Polson 3-3 5-3 
Whitefish 3-3 4-3 
Libby 2-4 2-6 
Browning0-5 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 2-0 5-2 
Hardin 2-1 4-1 
Laurel 1-2 5-4 
Livingston 0-2 1-3 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Glendive 4-0 6-0 
Miles City 3-3 3-5 
Lewistown 2-2 2-5 
Havre 2-3 4-4 
Sidney 0-3 0-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Corvallis 4-0 6-1 
Frenchtown3-1 4-2 
Hamilton 2-2 2-6 
Stevensville 2-3 3-5 
Butte Central 0-1 1-1 
Dillon 0-4 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1B

 Conf.Overall
Choteau 7-0 10-1 
Fairfield 5-2 8-4 
Shelby 5-2 6-4 
Conrad 2-3 3-6 
Cut Bank 2-4 3-6 
Great Falls Central 2-5 3-8 
Rocky Boy 0-7 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2B

 Conf.Overall
Glasgow 2-0 5-4 
Malta 1-1 2-5 
Wolf Point 1-1 1-2 
Harlem 0-1 1-3 
Poplar 0-1 0-2 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Huntley Project 5-1 10-1 
Joliet 5-1 9-1 
Shepherd 4-3 6-7 
Roundup 3-3 7-3 
Columbus 1-5 4-7 
Red Lodge 0-5 3-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

1C

 Conf.Overall
Plentywood 7-0 11-0 
Froid-Lake 7-1 11-1 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 6-1 10-2 
Fairview 5-1 7-2 
Savage 5-2 7-3 
Richey-Lambert 4-2 7-4 
Scobey 3-5 3-6 
Westby-Grenora 2-5 3-8 
Culbertson 1-5 4-5 
Nashua 1-5 2-5 
Bainville 0-7 0-11 
Lustre Christian 0-7 0-8 
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Bridger 7-0 9-1 
Roberts 7-2 9-3 
Park City 5-3 7-4 
Custer-Hysham 4-2 7-2 
Absarokee 1-6 1-9 
Reed Point-Rapelje 1-7 2-8 
Fromberg-Belfry 1-6 2-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

7C

 Conf.Overall
Fort Benton 9-0 10-0 
Chinook 8-1 9-1 
Geraldine-Highwood 8-3 8-3 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 5-7 8-7 
North Star 7-3 9-3 
Big Sandy 2-7 2-8 
Centerville 1-7 1-8 
Box Elder 0-6 0-6 
Hays-Lodgepole 0-7 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   

