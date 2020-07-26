Great American Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb
Recent Champions
2020: Logan Mead, Concord, Calif., 12.390 seconds
2019: Austin Cardwell, Billings, 13.669
2018 (100-year anniversary): Ed Taylor, Billings, 315 feet
2017: Austin Cardwell, Billings, 15.054
2016: Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo., 16.900
2015: Austin Teyler, Billings, 9.453
2014: Austin Teyler, Billings, 10.922
2013: Austin Teyler, Billings, 11.383
2012: Corey Erhardt, Billings, 10.192
2011: Petey Krunich, Tracy, Calif., 13.72
2010: Petey Krunich, Hayward, Calif., 12.561
2009: Petey Krunich, Hayward, Calif., 12.698
2008: Petey Krunich, Hayward, Calif., 12.019
2007: Shannon Chamberlain, Billings, 14.441
2006: Shannon Chamberlain, Billings, 11.952
2005: Dave Johnston, Billings, 12.931
2004: Travis Whitlock, Elizabeth, Colo., 13.617
2003: Travis Whitlock, Elizabeth, Colo., 13.564
2002: Dusty Beer, Columbus, 14.419
2001: Travis Whitlock, Elizabeth, Colo., 10.205
2000: Dusty Beer, Columbus, 10.907
1999: Travis Whitlock, Elizabeth, Colo., 13.226
1998: Travis Whitlock, Elizabeth, Colo., 12.653
1997: Neal Payne, Canon City, Colo., 15.203
1996: Dusty Beer, Columbus, 12.332
1995: Neal Payne, Canon City, Colo., 13.352
1994: Travis Whitlock, American Fork, Utah, 11.924
1993: Shannon Chamberlain, Billings, 11.300
1992: Dusty Beer, Columbus, 10.667
1991: Travis Whitlock, Provo, Utah, 11.790
1990: Kenny Kimball, Bountiful, Utah, 11.181
1989: Travis Whitlock, Provo, Utah, 10.646
1988: Travis Whitlock, Provo, Utah, 14.586
1987: Dusty Beer, Absarokee, 11.066
1986: Doug Beer, Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, 11.400
1985: Kerry Peterson, Yorba Linda, Calif., 14.012
1984: Kerry Peterson, Yorba Linda, Calif., 14.170
1983: Will Alford, Dallas, 10.216
1982: Kerry Peterson, Yorba Linda, Calif., 9.030.
2020 Results
Friday and Saturday at the Billings Motorcycle Club
King of the Hill: Logan Mead, Concord, Calif., 12.390 seconds.
Side-by-side challenge: Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif.; Tyler Egberg, Wellsville, Utah.
40-plus Pro Master: Kirk Mueller, La Valle, Wis.; Dustin Quast, Billings; Brad Cowan, Billings; Jason Geisler, Westhaven, Utah; Craig Spencer, Morgan, Utah.
600cc: Logan Cipala, Ellsworth, Wis.; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif.; Jordan Schmidt, Billings; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Beaumont Berumen, Billings; Kirk Mueller, La Valle, Wis.; Payton Reimers, Billings; Tell Massar, Circle; Carson Holden, Columbus.
450cc: Austin Teyler, Billings; Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Logan Cipala, Ellsworth, Wis.; Tucker Molzahn, Worland, Wyo.; Jordan Schmidt, Billings; Logan Mead, Concord, Calif.; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Carson Holden, Columbus; Dustin Quast, Billings; Curtis Sorensen, Salt Lake City.
0-700cc exhibition: Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Jordan Schmidt, Billings; Austin Teyler, Billings; Logan Mead, Concord, Calif.; Beaumont Berumen, Billings; Tell Massar Circle; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif.
701cc open exhibition: Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Logan Mead, Concord, Calif.; Logan Cipala, Ellsworth, Wis.; Austin Teyler, Billings; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Jordan Schmidt, Billings; Devin Johnson, Molt; Craig Spencer, Morgan, Utah; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Tucker Molzahn, Worland, Wyo.
