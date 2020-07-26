Great American Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb 

Recent Champions

2020: Logan Mead, Concord, Calif., 12.390 seconds

2019: Austin Cardwell, Billings, 13.669 

2018 (100-year anniversary): Ed Taylor, Billings, 315 feet

2017: Austin Cardwell, Billings, 15.054

2016: Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo., 16.900

2015: Austin Teyler, Billings, 9.453

2014: Austin Teyler, Billings, 10.922

2013: Austin Teyler, Billings, 11.383

2012: Corey Erhardt, Billings, 10.192

2011: Petey Krunich, Tracy, Calif., 13.72

2010: Petey Krunich, Hayward, Calif., 12.561

2009: Petey Krunich, Hayward, Calif., 12.698

2008: Petey Krunich, Hayward, Calif., 12.019

2007: Shannon Chamberlain, Billings, 14.441

2006: Shannon Chamberlain, Billings, 11.952

2005: Dave Johnston, Billings, 12.931

2004: Travis Whitlock, Elizabeth, Colo., 13.617

2003: Travis Whitlock, Elizabeth, Colo., 13.564

2002: Dusty Beer, Columbus, 14.419

2001: Travis Whitlock, Elizabeth, Colo., 10.205

2000: Dusty Beer, Columbus, 10.907

1999: Travis Whitlock, Elizabeth, Colo., 13.226

1998: Travis Whitlock, Elizabeth, Colo., 12.653

1997: Neal Payne, Canon City, Colo., 15.203

1996: Dusty Beer, Columbus, 12.332

1995: Neal Payne, Canon City, Colo., 13.352

1994: Travis Whitlock, American Fork, Utah, 11.924

1993: Shannon Chamberlain, Billings, 11.300

1992: Dusty Beer, Columbus, 10.667

1991: Travis Whitlock, Provo, Utah, 11.790

1990: Kenny Kimball, Bountiful, Utah, 11.181

1989: Travis Whitlock, Provo, Utah, 10.646

1988: Travis Whitlock, Provo, Utah, 14.586

1987: Dusty Beer, Absarokee, 11.066

1986: Doug Beer, Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, 11.400

1985: Kerry Peterson, Yorba Linda, Calif., 14.012

1984: Kerry Peterson, Yorba Linda, Calif., 14.170

1983: Will Alford, Dallas, 10.216

1982: Kerry Peterson, Yorba Linda, Calif., 9.030.

2020 Results

Friday and Saturday at the Billings Motorcycle Club

King of the Hill: Logan Mead, Concord, Calif., 12.390 seconds.

Side-by-side challenge: Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif.; Tyler Egberg, Wellsville, Utah.

40-plus Pro Master: Kirk Mueller, La Valle, Wis.; Dustin Quast, Billings; Brad Cowan, Billings; Jason Geisler, Westhaven, Utah; Craig Spencer, Morgan, Utah.

600cc: Logan Cipala, Ellsworth, Wis.; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif.; Jordan Schmidt, Billings; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Beaumont Berumen, Billings; Kirk Mueller, La Valle, Wis.; Payton Reimers, Billings; Tell Massar, Circle; Carson Holden, Columbus.

450cc: Austin Teyler, Billings; Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Logan Cipala, Ellsworth, Wis.; Tucker Molzahn, Worland, Wyo.; Jordan Schmidt, Billings; Logan Mead, Concord, Calif.; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Carson Holden, Columbus; Dustin Quast, Billings; Curtis Sorensen, Salt Lake City.

0-700cc exhibition: Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Jordan Schmidt, Billings; Austin Teyler, Billings; Logan Mead, Concord, Calif.; Beaumont Berumen, Billings; Tell Massar Circle; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif.

701cc open exhibition: Jake Anstett, Port Angeles, Wash.; Logan Mead, Concord, Calif.; Logan Cipala, Ellsworth, Wis.; Austin Teyler, Billings; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Jordan Schmidt, Billings; Devin Johnson, Molt; Craig Spencer, Morgan, Utah; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Tucker Molzahn, Worland, Wyo.

