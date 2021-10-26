Helena USBC Women's City Tournament
Oct. 23-24
Sleeping Giant Lanes
1st Place Team: Last Pin Standing with 2,773. Members Megan Cail, Krystal Miller, Emily Hastings, and Lanie Plovanich
1st Place Doubles: Deby Gunter/Alice Heath shooting 1,411
1st Place Singles: Cathy Toney shooting 747
1st Place Scratch All Events: Terri Johnson shooting 1,926 for 9 games
1st Place Handicap All Events: Terri Johnson shooting 2,250 for 9 games
Note: In addition to winning Scratch and Handicap All Events, Terri Johnson came very close to bowling a 300 game with a score of 279, second game of her team event on Sunday.
