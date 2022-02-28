Boys basketball

Final standings Through Feb. 26

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Bozeman 14-0 17-1 
Billings Skyview9-5 11-7 
Bozeman Gallatin 7-7 9-9 
Billings Senior 7-7 10-8 
Great Falls CMR 6-8 8-10 
Billings West 5-9 8-10 
Great Falls5-9 8-10 
Belgrade 3-11 5-13 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Helena Capital 12-2 16-2 
Missoula Hellgate 12-2 15-3 
Missoula Big Sky 7-7 9-9 
Kalispell Glacier 6-8 7-11 
Helena 6-8 7-11 
Missoula Sentinel 5-9 6-12 
Butte 4-10 4-14 
Kalispell Flathead 4-10 4-14 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

