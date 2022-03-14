Class C
All-State Basketball
Kaden Acosta, Sr., Shields Valley; Seth Amunrud, Jr., Manhattan Christian; Bryson Bahnmiller, Jr., Geraldine-Highwood; Brady Bantz, So., Winnett-Grass Range; Kaden Batlzer, Sr., Sheridan; Ace Becker, Jr., Denton-Geyser-Stanford; Shad Boyce, Jr., Roy-Winifred; Braydon Cline, Jr., Big Sandy; Tanner Day, Sr., St. Regis; Mason Dethman, So., Froid-Medicine Lake.
Walker Doman, Sr., Winnett-Grass Range; Kade Erickson, Jr., Broadview-Lavina; Dylan Flatt, Sr., Shields Valley; Jonnes Fuessel, Jr., Melstone; Dillon Gee, Jr., Broadus; Wyatt Gee, Sr., Broadus; Quinn Gillespie, Sr., Bridger; Brody Geer, Sr., Roy-Winifred; Grady Gonsioroski, Sr., Richey-Lambert; Zach Gould, Sr., West Yellowstone.
Bryce Grebe, Jr., Melstone; Taylor Hales, Jr., West Yellowstone; Kaleb Hoversland, Sr., Lustre Christian; Kolden Hoversland, Sr., Lustre Christian; Willem Kimm, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Porter Kreider, So., Jordan; Tyrus LaMere, Sr., Box Elder; Logan Leep, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Reagan Machart, Sr., Scobey; Marcus Mader, Jr., Broadus.
Jack McAllister, Sr., Hot Springs; Garrett Metrione, Jr., Belt; Joe Murray, Sr., Heart Butte; Javonne Nesbit, Sr., Froid-Medicine Lake; Martin Ore, Sr., Harrison; Brand Ostler, Sr., Ennis; Caleb Parke, Sr., Drummond; Reese Paulson, So., Belt; Riley Reevis, Jr., Heart Butte; Jayson Roth, Jr., Melstone.
Hunter Sharbono, Jr., Fairview; Preston Smith, Jr., Darby; Jesse Strickland, Sr., Bainville; Rodrigo Takano, Sr., Terry; Kanyon Taylor, Sr., Fairview; Eathan Upchurch, Jr., Centerville; Mason Venema, So., Manhattan Christian; Bridger Vogl, Jr., Belt; Reese Wirtz, Jr., Plentywood; Colter Woldstad, Sr., Harlowton-Ryegate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.