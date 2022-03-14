Class C

All-State Basketball

Kaden Acosta, Sr., Shields Valley; Seth Amunrud, Jr., Manhattan Christian; Bryson Bahnmiller, Jr., Geraldine-Highwood; Brady Bantz, So., Winnett-Grass Range; Kaden Batlzer, Sr., Sheridan; Ace Becker, Jr., Denton-Geyser-Stanford; Shad Boyce, Jr., Roy-Winifred; Braydon Cline, Jr., Big Sandy; Tanner Day, Sr., St. Regis; Mason Dethman, So., Froid-Medicine Lake.

Walker Doman, Sr., Winnett-Grass Range; Kade Erickson, Jr., Broadview-Lavina; Dylan Flatt, Sr., Shields Valley; Jonnes Fuessel, Jr., Melstone; Dillon Gee, Jr., Broadus; Wyatt Gee, Sr., Broadus; Quinn Gillespie, Sr., Bridger; Brody Geer, Sr., Roy-Winifred; Grady Gonsioroski, Sr., Richey-Lambert; Zach Gould, Sr., West Yellowstone.

Bryce Grebe, Jr., Melstone; Taylor Hales, Jr., West Yellowstone; Kaleb Hoversland, Sr., Lustre Christian; Kolden Hoversland, Sr., Lustre Christian; Willem Kimm, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Porter Kreider, So., Jordan; Tyrus LaMere, Sr., Box Elder; Logan Leep, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Reagan Machart, Sr., Scobey; Marcus Mader, Jr., Broadus.

Jack McAllister, Sr., Hot Springs; Garrett Metrione, Jr., Belt; Joe Murray, Sr., Heart Butte; Javonne Nesbit, Sr., Froid-Medicine Lake; Martin Ore, Sr., Harrison; Brand Ostler, Sr., Ennis; Caleb Parke, Sr., Drummond; Reese Paulson, So., Belt; Riley Reevis, Jr., Heart Butte; Jayson Roth, Jr., Melstone.

Hunter Sharbono, Jr., Fairview; Preston Smith, Jr., Darby; Jesse Strickland, Sr., Bainville; Rodrigo Takano, Sr., Terry; Kanyon Taylor, Sr., Fairview; Eathan Upchurch, Jr., Centerville; Mason Venema, So., Manhattan Christian; Bridger Vogl, Jr., Belt; Reese Wirtz, Jr., Plentywood; Colter Woldstad, Sr., Harlowton-Ryegate.

