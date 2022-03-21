Boys basketball
Class B All-State
Rhett Reynolds, Sr, Shelby; Kaelob Flores, Sr., Fairfield; Joe Demontiney, Sr., Rocky Boy; Tyler Cichosz, Sr., Harlem; RJ Ramone, Sr., Harlem; Connor Tuss, Sr., Malta; Rex Williamson, Sr., Malta; Damon Gros Ventre, Sr., Lodge Grass; Journey Emerson, Sr., Lame Deer; D.C. Stewart, Sr., Lodge Grass.
Ty Moccasin, Sr., Lodge Grass; Colby Martinez, Sr., Columbus; Cale Chamberlin, Sr., Columbus; Colton Zubach, Sr., Shepherd; Owen Long, Sr., Three Forks; Brendan Wagner, Sr., Whitehall; Evan Douma, Sr., Manhattan; Tyler Harrington, Sr., Jefferson; Beau Neal, Sr., Florence; Logan Nicholson, Sr., Deer Lodge.
Levi Fullerton, Sr., Arlee; Zoran LaFrombois, Jr., St. Ignatius; Gavin Bates, Sr., Eureka; Nathan Schraeder, Sr., Thompson Falls.
6C
All-State: Kade Erickson, Jr., Broadview-Lavina; Colter Woldstad, Sr., Harlowton-Ryegate; Quinn Gillespie, Sr., Bridger.
First-team all-conference: Kade Erickson, Jr., Broadview-Lavina; Colter Woldstad, Sr., Harlowton-Ryegate; Quinn Gillespie, Sr., Bridger; Jake Gauthier, Sr., Park City; Irvin Crow, Sr., Plenty Coups; William Sanguins, Jr., Broadview-Lavina; Jace Weimer, Sr., Bridger; Bergen Mysse, So., Harlowton-Ryegate; Baylor Pospisil, Sr., Bridger.
Second-team all-conference: Joe Alvarez, So., Harlowton-Ryegate; Connor Glennie, Fr., Broadview-Lavina; Kenyan Davis, Fr., Harlowton-Ryegate; Angus Glennie, So., Harlowton-Ryegate; Zach Downing, So., Park City; River Glenn, So., Plenty Coups; Hunter Brown, Sr., Broadview-Lavina; Chase Keating, Jr., Reed Point-Rapelje; Joe Allen, Jr., Roberts.
