Boys basketball
4B
All-State: Colby Martinez, Sr., Columbus; Cale Chamberlin, Sr., Columbus; Colton Zubach, Sr., Shepherd.
First-team all-conference: Colby Martinez, Sr., Columbus; Cale Chamberlin, Sr., Columbus; Colton Zubach, Sr., Shepherd; Mason Meir, So., Columbus; Seth Bailey, Jr., Joliet; Burke Mastel, Sr., Red Lodge.
Second-team all-conference: Jace Lemmel, Jr., Roundup; Owen Reynolds, So., Red Lodge; Bryce Williams, Jr., Joliet; Kaeden Daniels, Sr., Columbus; Cade Sorlie, So., Huntley Project; Jacob Stewart, Jr., Red Lodge.
3C
All-conference: Kolden Hoversland, Sr., Lustre Christian; Reagan Machart, Sr., Scobey; Kaleb Hoversland, Sr., Lustre Christian; Elijah Lenihan, Jr., Lustre Christian; Gage Hallock, So., Scobey; Jasiah Hambira, Jr., Lustre Christian; Mikey Jaynes, Jr., Dodson; Trey Johnson, Sr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Cayden Klatt, So., Lustre Christian; Kadin Racine, Sr., Dodson; Hudson Kjos, Sr., Scobey; Aiden Albus, Sr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.