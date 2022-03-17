Boys basketball

4B

All-State: Colby Martinez, Sr., Columbus; Cale Chamberlin, Sr., Columbus; Colton Zubach, Sr., Shepherd.

First-team all-conference: Colby Martinez, Sr., Columbus; Cale Chamberlin, Sr., Columbus; Colton Zubach, Sr., Shepherd; Mason Meir, So., Columbus; Seth Bailey, Jr., Joliet; Burke Mastel, Sr., Red Lodge.

Second-team all-conference: Jace Lemmel, Jr., Roundup; Owen Reynolds, So., Red Lodge; Bryce Williams, Jr., Joliet; Kaeden Daniels, Sr., Columbus; Cade Sorlie, So., Huntley Project; Jacob Stewart, Jr., Red Lodge.

3C

All-conference: Kolden Hoversland, Sr., Lustre Christian; Reagan Machart, Sr., Scobey; Kaleb Hoversland, Sr., Lustre Christian; Elijah Lenihan, Jr., Lustre Christian; Gage Hallock, So., Scobey; Jasiah Hambira, Jr., Lustre Christian; Mikey Jaynes, Jr., Dodson; Trey Johnson, Sr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Cayden Klatt, So., Lustre Christian; Kadin Racine, Sr., Dodson; Hudson Kjos, Sr., Scobey; Aiden Albus, Sr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale.

