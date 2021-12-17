Thursday

Anaconda 63, Philipsburg 57

Bigfork 58, Eureka 26

Butte Central 49, East Helena 31

Colstrip 90, St. Labre 45

Columbia Falls 71, Browning 70

Dutton-Brady 64, Simms 41

Glendive 55, Glasgow 27

Great Falls Central 62, Centerville 43

Hamilton 56, Polson 52

Hardin 43, Miles City 41

Jefferson 60, Whitehall 50

Lame Deer 86, Custer-Hysham 38

Laurel 46, Columbus 41

Libby 59, Thompson Falls 32

Lockwood 55, Huntley Project 42

Manhattan Christian 74, West Yellowstone 50

Missoula Big Sky 64, Great Falls 53

Missoula Sentinel 57, Great Falls Cmr 33

Park City 57, Roberts 13

Ronan 56, Whitefish 40

Scobey 81, Frazer 24

Shields Valley 59, Gardiner 27

St. Ignatius 56, Missoula Hellgate 55

Three Forks 64, Big Timber 27

Townsend 64, Choteau 19

Friday

Belt 51, Roy-Winifred 32

Big Sandy 44, Chinook 40

Billings Senior 60, Helena 54

Broadus 77, Plevna 24

Broadview-Lavina 50, Bridger 47

Butte 47, Belgrade 43

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 73, Box Elder 49

Circle 54, Richey-Lambert 49

Deer Lodge 70, Drummond 59

Glendive 60, Havre 47

Great Falls Central 54, Geraldine-Highwood 35

Harrison-Willow Creek 0, White Sulphur Springs 0

Helena Capital 60, Billings West 49

Hot Springs 73, Two Eagle River 42

Jefferson 69, Anaconda 25

Kalispell Glacier 60, Bozeman 53

Laurel 52, Livingston 48

Lewistown 70, Billings Central 53

North Star 51, Hays-Lodgepole 39

Plentywood 55, Brockton 14

Roundup 51, Shepherd 48

Scobey 50, Westby-Grenora 35

Shields Valley 49, West Yellowstone 44

St. Ignatius 69, Troy 27

St. Regis 71, Charlo 56

Thompson Falls 54, Plains 35

Winnett-Grass Range 85, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 62

