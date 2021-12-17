Thursday
Anaconda 63, Philipsburg 57
Bigfork 58, Eureka 26
Butte Central 49, East Helena 31
Colstrip 90, St. Labre 45
Columbia Falls 71, Browning 70
Dutton-Brady 64, Simms 41
Glendive 55, Glasgow 27
Great Falls Central 62, Centerville 43
Hamilton 56, Polson 52
Hardin 43, Miles City 41
Jefferson 60, Whitehall 50
Lame Deer 86, Custer-Hysham 38
Laurel 46, Columbus 41
Libby 59, Thompson Falls 32
Lockwood 55, Huntley Project 42
Manhattan Christian 74, West Yellowstone 50
Missoula Big Sky 64, Great Falls 53
Missoula Sentinel 57, Great Falls Cmr 33
Park City 57, Roberts 13
Ronan 56, Whitefish 40
Scobey 81, Frazer 24
Shields Valley 59, Gardiner 27
St. Ignatius 56, Missoula Hellgate 55
Three Forks 64, Big Timber 27
Townsend 64, Choteau 19
Friday
Belt 51, Roy-Winifred 32
Big Sandy 44, Chinook 40
Billings Senior 60, Helena 54
Broadus 77, Plevna 24
Broadview-Lavina 50, Bridger 47
Butte 47, Belgrade 43
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 73, Box Elder 49
Circle 54, Richey-Lambert 49
Deer Lodge 70, Drummond 59
Glendive 60, Havre 47
Great Falls Central 54, Geraldine-Highwood 35
Harrison-Willow Creek 0, White Sulphur Springs 0
Helena Capital 60, Billings West 49
Hot Springs 73, Two Eagle River 42
Jefferson 69, Anaconda 25
Kalispell Glacier 60, Bozeman 53
Laurel 52, Livingston 48
Lewistown 70, Billings Central 53
North Star 51, Hays-Lodgepole 39
Plentywood 55, Brockton 14
Roundup 51, Shepherd 48
Scobey 50, Westby-Grenora 35
Shields Valley 49, West Yellowstone 44
St. Ignatius 69, Troy 27
St. Regis 71, Charlo 56
Thompson Falls 54, Plains 35
Winnett-Grass Range 85, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 62
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.