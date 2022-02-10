Thursday

Alberton-Superior 40, Lincoln 35

Belt 56, Geraldine-Highwood 23

Billings Skyview 53, Belgrade 34

Billings West 54, Billings Senior 43

Bozeman 62, Bozeman Gallatin 48

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 49, Fort Benton 25

Colstrip 69, St. Labre 41

Columbia Falls 74, Ronan 65

Corvallis 62, Stevensville 22

Dillon 59, East Helena 28

Dutton-Brady 68, Fairfield Jv 21

Florence-Carlton 62, Anaconda 27

Great Falls Central 60, Cascade 46

Libby 48, Whitefish 31

Melstone 76, Custer-Hysham 50

North Star 69, Hays-Lodgepole 52

Park City 60, Reed Point-Rapelje 32

Shelby 78, Rocky Boy 71

St. Ignatius 71, Thompson Falls 35

St. Regis 64, Valley Christian 48

Sunburst 53, Simms 29

Westby-Grenora 47, Brockton 32

Tags

Load comments