Thursday
Alberton-Superior 40, Lincoln 35
Belt 56, Geraldine-Highwood 23
Billings Skyview 53, Belgrade 34
Billings West 54, Billings Senior 43
Bozeman 62, Bozeman Gallatin 48
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 49, Fort Benton 25
Colstrip 69, St. Labre 41
Columbia Falls 74, Ronan 65
Corvallis 62, Stevensville 22
Dillon 59, East Helena 28
Dutton-Brady 68, Fairfield Jv 21
Florence-Carlton 62, Anaconda 27
Great Falls Central 60, Cascade 46
Libby 48, Whitefish 31
Melstone 76, Custer-Hysham 50
North Star 69, Hays-Lodgepole 52
Park City 60, Reed Point-Rapelje 32
Shelby 78, Rocky Boy 71
St. Ignatius 71, Thompson Falls 35
St. Regis 64, Valley Christian 48
Sunburst 53, Simms 29
Westby-Grenora 47, Brockton 32
