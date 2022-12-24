Boys basketball standings
(as of Dec. 23)
Eastern AA
Billings West; 0-0; 2-0
Billings Skyview; 0-0; 3-1
Bozeman; 0-0; 2-1
Great Falls; 0-0; 2-1
Bozeman Gallatin; 0-0; 2-1
Great Falls CMR; 0-0; 1-2
Belgrade; 0-0; 0-3
Billings Senior; 0-0; 0-4
Western AA
Helena Capital; 0-0; 3-0
Kalispell Glacier; 0-0; 3-1
Helena; 0-0; 2-1
Missoula Hellgate; 0-0; 2-1
Butte; 0-0; 1-2
Missoula Big Sky; 0-0; 1-2
Missoula Sentinel; 0-0; 1-2
Kalispell Flathead; 0-0; 0-4
Northeast A
Havre; 2-0; 4-1
Miles City; 1-0; 4-1
Lewistown; 0-0; 3-0
Sidney; 0-1; 1-3
Glendive; 0-2; 2-3
Northwest A
Columbia Falls; 1-0; 4-1
Polson; 1-0; 2-2
Libby; 1-1; 3-2
Whitefish; 0-0; 1-3
Ronan; 0-1; 1-2
Browning; 0-1; 0-3
Southeast A
Billings Central; 1-0; 3-1
Lockwood; 1-0; 2-2
Laurel; 1-0; 1-3
Livingston; 0-1; 1-3
Hardin; 0-2; 0-5
Southwest A
Butte Central; 3-0; 4-1
Frenchtown; 2-0; 6-0
Hamilton; 0-0; 5-0
Dillon; 1-1; 3-2
East Helena; 1-2; 3-3
Stevensville; 0-1; 0-5
Corvallis; 0-3; 2-4
District 1B
Shelby; 2-0; 3-1
Fairfield; 1-0; 2-2
Cut Bank; 1-1; 1-3
Conrad; 1-2; 3-2
Rocky Boy; 0-1; 1-4
District 2B
Malta; 2-0; 4-0
Poplar; 2-0; 3-1
Wolf Point; 1-2; 3-2
Glasgow; 0-1; 0-5
Harlem; 0-2; 1-4
District 3B
Lodge Grass; 1-0; 3-0
Lame Deer; 1-0; 2-3
St. Labre; 1-0; 2-3
Baker; 1-1; 2-2
Colstrip; 0-1; 0-4
Forsyth; 0-2; 0-5
District 4B
Columbus; 2-0; 5-0
Huntley Project; 2-0; 4-1
Red Lodge; 1-0; 5-0
Roundup; 1-2; 2-4
Joliet; 0-2; 3-2
Shepherd; 0-2; 1-4
District 5B
Three Forks; 3-0; 3-3
Manhattan; 2-0; 4-1
Townsend; 1-1; 4-2
Big Timber; 1-2; 2-3
Jefferson; 1-2; 1-5
Whitehall; 0-3; 2-4
District 6B
Missoula Loyola; 2-0; 5-0
Anaconda; 1-0; 5-0
Florence-Carlton; 1-1; 3-2
Deer Lodge; 0-1; 1-4
Arlee; 0-2; 4-2
District 7B
Bigfork; 3-0; 4-2
Thompson Falls; 2-0; 4-0
St. Ignatius; 1-1; 1-3
Plains; 1-2; 2-3
Eureka; 0-1; 1-4
Troy; 0-3; 1-4
District 8C
Centerville; 3-0; 6-0
Belt; 1-0; 3-1
Roy-Winifred; 3-1; 5-1
Winnett-Grass Range; 2-1; 4-1
Great Falls Central; 1-1; 2-2
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; 1-2; 2-4
Highwood; 0-3; 2-3
Hobson-Moore; 0-3; 3-3
District 9C
Big Sandy; 3-0; 6-0
Box Elder; 2-0; 3-1
North Star; 1-1; 2-2
Chester-Joplin-Inverness; 1-1; 4-1
Turner; 1-1; 4-1
Fort Benton; 1-2; 3-2
Hays-Lodgepole; 0-2; 1-4
Chinook; 0-2; 0-4
District 10C
Heart Butte; 2-0; 4-0
Cascade; 1-0; 3-1
Simms; 1-0; 2-2
Power; 1-1; 1-2
Dutton-Brady; 0-1; 2-1
Sunburst; 0-1; 0-4
Valier; 0-2; 0-4
