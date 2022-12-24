Boys basketball standings

(as of Dec. 23)

Eastern AA

Billings West; 0-0; 2-0

Billings Skyview; 0-0; 3-1

Bozeman; 0-0; 2-1

Great Falls; 0-0; 2-1

Bozeman Gallatin; 0-0; 2-1

Great Falls CMR; 0-0; 1-2

Belgrade; 0-0; 0-3

Billings Senior; 0-0; 0-4

Western AA

Helena Capital; 0-0; 3-0

Kalispell Glacier; 0-0; 3-1

Helena; 0-0; 2-1

Missoula Hellgate; 0-0; 2-1

Butte; 0-0; 1-2

Missoula Big Sky; 0-0; 1-2

Missoula Sentinel; 0-0; 1-2

Kalispell Flathead; 0-0; 0-4

Northeast A

Havre; 2-0; 4-1

Miles City; 1-0; 4-1

Lewistown; 0-0; 3-0

Sidney; 0-1; 1-3

Glendive; 0-2; 2-3

Northwest A

Columbia Falls; 1-0; 4-1

Polson; 1-0; 2-2

Libby; 1-1; 3-2

Whitefish; 0-0; 1-3

Ronan; 0-1; 1-2

Browning; 0-1; 0-3

Southeast A

Billings Central; 1-0; 3-1

Lockwood; 1-0; 2-2

Laurel; 1-0; 1-3

Livingston; 0-1; 1-3

Hardin; 0-2; 0-5

Southwest A

Butte Central; 3-0; 4-1

Frenchtown; 2-0; 6-0

Hamilton; 0-0; 5-0

Dillon; 1-1; 3-2

East Helena; 1-2; 3-3

Stevensville; 0-1; 0-5

Corvallis; 0-3; 2-4

District 1B

Shelby; 2-0; 3-1

Fairfield; 1-0; 2-2

Cut Bank; 1-1; 1-3

Conrad; 1-2; 3-2

Rocky Boy; 0-1; 1-4

District 2B

Malta; 2-0; 4-0

Poplar; 2-0; 3-1

Wolf Point; 1-2; 3-2

Glasgow; 0-1; 0-5

Harlem; 0-2; 1-4

District 3B

Lodge Grass; 1-0; 3-0

Lame Deer; 1-0; 2-3

St. Labre; 1-0; 2-3

Baker; 1-1; 2-2

Colstrip; 0-1; 0-4

Forsyth; 0-2; 0-5

District 4B

Columbus; 2-0; 5-0

Huntley Project; 2-0; 4-1

Red Lodge; 1-0; 5-0

Roundup; 1-2; 2-4

Joliet; 0-2; 3-2

Shepherd; 0-2; 1-4

District 5B

Three Forks; 3-0; 3-3

Manhattan; 2-0; 4-1

Townsend; 1-1; 4-2

Big Timber; 1-2; 2-3

Jefferson; 1-2; 1-5

Whitehall; 0-3; 2-4

District 6B

Missoula Loyola; 2-0; 5-0

Anaconda; 1-0; 5-0

Florence-Carlton; 1-1; 3-2

Deer Lodge; 0-1; 1-4

Arlee; 0-2; 4-2

District 7B

Bigfork; 3-0; 4-2

Thompson Falls; 2-0; 4-0

St. Ignatius; 1-1; 1-3

Plains; 1-2; 2-3

Eureka; 0-1; 1-4

Troy; 0-3; 1-4

District 8C

Centerville; 3-0; 6-0

Belt; 1-0; 3-1

Roy-Winifred; 3-1; 5-1

Winnett-Grass Range; 2-1; 4-1

Great Falls Central; 1-1; 2-2

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; 1-2; 2-4

Highwood; 0-3; 2-3

Hobson-Moore; 0-3; 3-3

District 9C

Big Sandy; 3-0; 6-0

Box Elder; 2-0; 3-1

North Star; 1-1; 2-2

Chester-Joplin-Inverness; 1-1; 4-1

Turner; 1-1; 4-1

Fort Benton; 1-2; 3-2

Hays-Lodgepole; 0-2; 1-4

Chinook; 0-2; 0-4 

District 10C

Heart Butte; 2-0; 4-0

Cascade; 1-0; 3-1

Simms; 1-0; 2-2

Power; 1-1; 1-2

Dutton-Brady; 0-1; 2-1

Sunburst; 0-1; 0-4

Valier; 0-2; 0-4

