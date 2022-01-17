Boys basketball

Standings Through Jan. 15

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Bozeman 3-0 6-1 
Billings Skyview 2-0 3-2 
Great Falls CMR 1-0 3-2 
Bozeman Gallatin 2-1 4-3 
Great Falls 1-1 4-2 
Billings Senior 1-2 4-3 
Belgrade 0-3 2-4 
Billings West0-3 3-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Helena Capital 3-0 7-0 
Missoula Sentinel 3-1 4-4 
Helena 2-1 3-4 
Missoula Hellgate 2-1 4-2 
Butte 1-2 1-6 
Kalispell Glacier 1-3 2-6 
Kalispell Flathead 1-3 1-7 
Missoula Big Sky 0-2 2-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Ronan 3-1 5-2 
Libby 3-2 7-3 
Browning 2-2 5-3 
Columbia Falls 2-2 5-3 
Polson 2-2 3-5 
Whitefish 0-3 3-4 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 3-1 7-3 
Laurel 3-1 6-3 
Hardin 2-2 6-4 
Livingston 1-3 3-6 
Lockwood 1-3 2-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Lewistown 4-0 9-0 
Glendive 3-1 6-4 
Havre 2-2 4-5 
Miles City 1-3 2-6 
Sidney 0-4 2-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Butte Central 5-0 8-0 
Dillon 4-1 7-2 
Hamilton 3-1 8-2 
Frenchtown 3-3 5-3 
Corvallis 1-3 2-7 
East Helena 1-4 2-7 
Stevensville 0-5 0-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

5B

 Conf.Overall
Three Forks 5-0 9-1 
Manhattan 5-1 8-2 
Townsend 3-2 6-4 
Jefferson 2-3 6-5 
Big Timber 1-4 4-6 
Whitehall 0-5 1-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Lustre Christian 5-0 11-0 
Scobey-Opheim 4-1 5-2 
Dodson 2-2 3-6 
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 2-2 2-8 
Frazer 1-3 1-8 
Nashua 0-5 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

8C

 Conf.Overall
Belt 6-08-1
Roy-Winifred5-1 8-1 
Great Falls Central 5-1 7-1 
Centerville 4-3 6-4 
Winnett-Grass Range3-4 5-4 
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 2-5 2-8 
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 1-6 2-8 
Geraldine-Highwood 0-6 2-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Big Sandy 6-1 9-1 
Fort Benton5-2 7-3 
Box Elder 5-2 6-4 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 4-3 7-3 
Chinook 4-3 5-5 
North Star 2-5 4-6 
Hays-Lodgepole 2-5 4-7 
Turner 0-7 2-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

10C

 Conf.Overall
Heart Butte 5-0 9-0 
Dutton-Brady 5-1 7-2 
Sunburst 4-1 5-4 
Cascade 2-4 4-5 
Valier 2-4 2-7 
Simms 1-5 4-5 
Power 1-5 1-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school basketball standings

Basketball district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions.

Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.

