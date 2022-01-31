Boys basketball standings
(As of Jan. 29)
Eastern AA
Bozeman; 7-0; 10-1
Great Falls; 3-2; 6-3
Great Falls CMR; 3-2; 5-4
Billings Senior; 4-3; 7-4
Billings Skyview; 3-4; 4-6
Belgrade; 2-4; 4-6
Bozeman Gallatin; 2-5; 4-7
Billings West; 1-5; 4-6
Western AA
Helena Capital; 6-0; 10-0
Missoula Hellgate; 5-1; 8-3
Missoula Sentinel; 4-3; 5-6
Missoula Big Sky; 3-3; 5-5
Helena; 3-3; 4-6
Kalispell Glacier; 2-5; 3-8
Butte; 2-5; 2-9
Kalispell Flathead; 1-6; 1-10
Northeast A
Lewistown; 5-0; 13-0
Glendive; 5-1; 9-4
Havre; 3-4; 6-7
Miles City; 1-4; 4-8
Sidney; 0-5; 3-11
Northwest A
Browning; 5-2; 9-3
Polson; 5-2; 8-6
Libby; 4-3; 10-4
Ronan; 3-4; 6-6
Columbia Falls; 2-4; 7-5
Whitefish; 1-5; 5-6
Southeast A
Billings Central; 4-1; 8-5
Laurel; 3-2; 8-5
Livingston; 3-3; 5-9
Hardin; 3-4; 7-8
Lockwood; 1-4; 4-9
Southwest A
Butte Central; 8-1; 12-1
Dillon; 7-1; 11-2
Frenchtown; 6-3; 9-3
Hamilton; 5-3; 10-4
Corvallis; 2-6; 3-11
East Helena; 1-8; 2-12
Stevensville; 1-8; 1-13
1B
Shelby; 6-1; 7-5
Fairfield; 5-2; 10-4
Rocky Boy; 4-2; 7-3
Cut Bank; 4-4; 5-8
Choteau; 2-4; 2-12
Conrad; 0-8; 0-14
2B
Malta; 6-0; 7-5
Wolf Point; 4-3; 8-4
Harlem; 2-2; 5-7
Glasgow; 2-4; 7-7
Poplar; 0-5; 2-8
3B
Lodge Grass; 5-0; 12-0
Lame Deer; 4-0; 12-1
Colstrip; 2-4; 6-6
Baker; 1-2; 4-3
St. Labre; 1-4; 1-7
Forsyth; 0-3; 0-10
4B
Columbus; 7-0; 12-2
Joliet; 5-3; 6-8
Red Lodge; 3-4; 6-8
Roundup; 3-5; 5-5
Huntley Project; 3-5; 3-11
Shepherd; 2-6; 5-10
5B
Three Forks; 6-0; 10-2
Townsend; 5-1; 10-3
Manhattan; 4-3; 8-5
Jefferson; 4-3; 7-5
Big Timber; 3-6; 5-9
Whitehall; 0-8; 1-11
6B
Florence-Carlton; 6-0; 11-2
Missoula Loyola; 4-2; 6-7
Arlee; 3-3; 9-5
Anaconda; 1-4; 3-8
Deer Lodge; 0-5; 1-13
7B
Bigfork; 6-1; 7-6
St. Ignatius; 5-1; 11-1
Thompson Falls; 4-2; 8-5
Eureka; 3-4; 5-8
Troy; 2-5; 4-7
Plains; 0-7; 0-9
2C
Froid-Lake; 5-0; 12-0
Plentywood; 5-0; 11-3
Fairview; 4-1; 11-2
Savage; 3-3; 5-9
Richey-Lambert; 3-3; 8-6
Bainville; 2-3; 7-7
Westby-Grenora; 1-3; 3-10
Circle; 1-4; 4-9
Culbertson; 1-4; 3-10
Brockton; 0-4; 1-10
3C
Lustre Christian; 7-0; 14-0
Scobey; 5-2; 8-4
Dodson; 4-2; 6-6
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; 3-3; 3-10
Frazer; 1-4; 1-10
Nashua; 0-8; 0-14
4C
Broadus; 10-0; 13-0
Melstone; 7-1; 10-3
Terry; 7-3; 9-4
Custer-Hysham; 5-4; 5-7
Jordan; 3-6; 4-8
Wibaux; 3-7; 4-10
Ekalaka; 1-7; 1-11
Northern Cheyenne; 0-0; 0-0
Plevna; 0-8; 0-8
6C
Broadview-Lavina; 11-0; 14-0
Bridger; 10-2; 13-2
Harlowton-Ryegate; 8-2; 10-3
Park City; 6-5; 7-6
Plenty Coups; 3-5; 4-5
Fromberg; 2-6; 2-9
Roberts; 2-8; 2-8
Reed Point-Rapelje; 1-8; 1-10
Absarokee; 1-9; 1-12
8C
Belt; 9-0; 11-2
Roy-Winifred; 8-2; 11-2
Winnett-Grass Range; 7-4; 9-4
Great Falls Central; 6-4; 9-4
Centerville; 6-5; 8-6
Denton-Geyser-Stanford; 3-7; 3-11
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap; 1-9; 2-12
Geraldine-Highwood; 0-9; 2-11
9C
Big Sandy; 7-2; 11-2
Box Elder; 7-3; 8-5
Chester-Joplin-Inverness; 6-3; 10-3
Fort Benton; 7-4; 10-4
Chinook; 5-3; 6-5
North Star; 3-6; 6-7
Hays-Lodgepole; 2-6; 4-8
Turner; 0-10; 2-12
10C
Heart Butte; 9-0; 13-0
Dutton-Brady; 7-2; 10-3
Sunburst; 5-4; 6-7
Cascade; 4-5; 7-6
Simms; 2-6; 6-7
Valier; 2-7; 2-11
Power; 2-7; 3-9
11-12C
Manhattan Christian; 7-0; 13-0
Shields Valley; 6-2; 9-4
West Yellowstone; 6-2; 6-4
Harrison-Willow Creek; 7-3; 8-3
Ennis; 6-3; 8-3
Twin Bridges; 4-4; 6-7
Sheridan; 3-7; 3-10
White Sulphur Springs; 2-6; 5-7
Gardiner; 2-6; 2-7
Lone Peak; 1-11; 3-11
13C
Darby; 8-1; 9-1
Drummond; 7-1; 11-2
Seeley-Swan; 5-4; 6-5
Victor; 4-5; 6-6
Valley Christian; 4-5; 5-7
Philipsburg; 1-7; 3-9
Lincoln; 0-6; 0-9
14C
St. Regis; 8-0; 10-3
Charlo; 6-2; 9-6
Hot Springs; 5-3; 8-4
Alberton-Superior; 2-6; 2-10
Noxon; 1-5; 1-7
Two Eagle River; 0-5; 0-9
SOURCE: Standings are compiled from conference secretary reports, or generated from games turned into our 406mtsports.com portal.
406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school basketball standings
Basketball district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions. If you are a conference secretary and post a page on the internet with the standings, please alert us to the site and send us a link.
Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.
