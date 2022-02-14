Boys basketball standings

(as of Feb. 12)

Eastern AA

Bozeman; 10-0; 13-1

Great Falls CMR; 6-3; 8-5

Billings Skyview; 6-4; 8-6

Great Falls; 4-5; 7-6

Billings Senior; 4-6; 7-7

Bozeman Gallatin; 4-6; 6-8

Belgrade; 3-8; 5-10

Billings West; 3-8; 6-9

Western AA

Helena Capital; 9-1; 13-1

Missoula Hellgate; 8-2; 11-3

Missoula Big Sky; 5-5; 7-7

Missoula Sentinel; 5-6; 6-9

Kalispell Glacier; 5-6; 6-8

Helena; 4-6; 5-9

Butte; 3-8; 3-12

Kalispell Flathead; 3-8; 3-12

Northeast A

Lewistown; 7-1; 15-1

Glendive; 6-1; 13-4

Havre; 3-5; 7-9

Miles City; 2-6; 6-10

Sidney; 1-6; 4-13

Northwest A

Polson; 8-2; 12-6

Browning; 7-3; 13-4

Libby; 6-4; 13-5

Columbia Falls; 4-5; 10-7

Ronan; 3-6; 8-8

Whitefish; 1-9; 7-10

Southeast A

Billings Central; 6-1; 10-7

Laurel; 5-2; 11-5

Livingston; 4-4; 6-12

Hardin; 3-5; 7-10

Lockwood; 1-7; 5-12

Southwest A

Butte Central; 11-1; 17-1

Dillon; 11-1; 16-2

Frenchtown; 7-5; 10-5

Hamilton; 6-6; 11-7

Corvallis; 5-7; 6-12

East Helena; 1-11; 2-16

Stevensville; 1-11; 1-17

