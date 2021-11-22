Football
Eastern Division (6-Man)
First team all-conference: Mason Dethman, Froid-Medicine Lake, So.; Brett Stentoft, Froid-Medicine Lake, Sr.; Grady Gonsioroski, Richey-Lambert, Sr.; Ashdyn Hobbs, Froid-Medicine Lake, Sr.; Connor Huft, Froid-Medicine Lake, Sr.; Layne Herman, Richey-Lambert, Jr.; Cooper Hofer, Savage, Sr,; Walker Colvin, Jordan, Sr.; Caesn Erickson, Savage, Sr.; Braeden Romo, Bainville, Sr.; Jesse Strickland, Bainville, Sr.; Tiegen Cundiff, Richey-Lambert, Jr.
Coach of the year: Michael Rider, Froid-Medicine Lake.
