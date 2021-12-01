Football
Eastern A
All-state: Kyson Moran, QB, Sr., Laurel; Shel Osborne, OL, Sr., Laurel; Beau Dantic, RB, Sr., Laurel; Emmet Renner, CB, Sr., Laurel; Dalton Boehler, TE, Sr., Laurel; Camden Johnson, DE, Jr., Laurel; Konnor Gregson, WR, Sr., Laurel; Luke Clinton, WR, Sr., Lewistown; Gage Norslien, CB, Jr., Lewistown; Jett Boyce, ILB, Jr., Lewistown; Dylan Morris, OL, Sr., Lewistown; Kyler Fleming, OLB, Sr., Lewistown; Chance Fields, QB, Sr., Lewistown; Mathew Golik, DE, Jr., Lewistown;
Clay Oven, OLB, Jr., Billings Central; Kade Boyd, RB, Jr., Billings Central; Seth Benge, DL, Jr., Billings Central; Ryan McGinnis, DE, Sr., Sidney; Aden Graves, RB, Sr., Sidney; Jackson Wicker, WR, Sr., Miles City; Ben Glasscock, TE, Sr., Miles City; Max Eaton, OL, Sr., Glendive; Parker Buckley, QB, Sr., Glendive; Riley Basta, WR, Sr., Glendive; Orion Thivierge, ILB, Sr., Havre.
All-conference
Offense
First team
Quarterback: Chance Fields, Sr., Lewistown; Parker Buckley, Sr., Glendive; Kyson Moran, Sr., Laurel.
Running back: Kade Boyd, Jr., Billings Central; Beau Dantic, Sr., Laurel; Aden Graves, Sr., Sidney.
Fullback: Clay Oven, Jr., Billings Central; Jett Boyce, Jr., Lewistown.
Wide receiver: Riley Basta, Sr., Glendive; Jackson Whicker, Sr., Miles City; Konnor Gregerson, Sr., Laurel; Luke Clinton, Sr., Lewistown.
Center: Max Eaton, Sr., Glendive.
Guard: Shel Osborne, Sr., Laurel; Dylan Morris, Sr., Lewistown; Brody Landrum, Sr., Miles City.
Tackle: Lane Melton, Sr., Lewistown; Orion LaPierre, Sr., Glendive; Alex Donnelly, Jr., Miles City.
Tight end/slot: Ryan McGinnis, Sr., Sidney; Ben Glasscock, Sr., Miles City; Matthew Golik, Jr., Lewistown.
Second team
Quarterback: Zander Dean, Jr., Sidney; Dalton Polesky, Sr., Miles City.
Running back: Tristan Redfield, Sr., Hardin; Orion Thiverge, Sr. Havre; Dalton Tvedt, Sr., Miles City; Dawson Rowsey, Sr., Glendive.
Fullback: Kale Van Campen, Jr., Havre.
Wide receiver: Gage Norslien, Jr., Lewistown; Grady Nelson, Sr., Sidney; Kayden Howe, Sr., Hardin; AJ Ulrichs, Sr., Billings Central; Emmet Renner, Sr., Laurel.
Center: Cade McAllister, Sr., Laurel; Seth Benge, Jr., Billings Central; Dante Pallone, Sr., Hardin.
Guard: Xane Kazmierczak, Sr., Laurel; Michael Marley, Jr., Glendive; Lyom Bullard, Sr., Livingston.
Tackle: Maddox Roberts, So., Billings Central; Randy Tommerup, Sr., Havre.
Tight end/slot: Dalton Boehler, Jr., Laurel; Hunter Doyle, Jr., Billings Central; Kyler Fleming, Sr., Lewistown.
Punter: Jerome Entz, Sr., Sidney; Logan Muri, Jr., Miles City.
Kicker: Hudson Blackwell, Sr., Miles City; Lukus Fahl, So., Havre; Kieran Netburn, So., Lewistown.
Honorable mention
Running back: Carter Bartz, Livingston.
Wide receiver: Jakob Webinger, Sr., Laurel.
Center: Cooper McNally, So., Sidney; Jackson Miller, Jr., Miles City.
Guard: Stephen Preputin, Jr., Havre; Cody Todd, Sr., Billings Central.
Tackle: Korral Packs The Hat, Sr., Hardin.
Tight end/slot: Zarren Roninger, Sr., Livingston; Chase Crockett, So., Glendive.
Defense
First team
Defensive line: Zane Kazmierczak, Sr., Laurel; Chace Waters, So. Sidney; Dylan Morris, Sr., Lewistown; Seth Benge, Jr., Billings Central; Max Eaton, Sr. Glendive.
Defensive end: Ryan McGinnis, Sr., Sidney; Camden Johnson, Jr., Laurel.
Inside linebacker: Shel Osborne, Sr., Laurel; Orion Thivierge, Sr., Havre; Jett Boyce, Jr., Lewistown; Jakob Komisky, Sr., Billings Central.
Outside linebacker: Beau Dantic, Sr., Laurel; Ben Glasscock, Sr., Miles City; Clay Oven, Jr., Billings Central; Kyler Fleming, Sr., Lewistown.
Free safety: Aiden Cline, Sr., Miles City; Luke Clinton, Sr., Lewistown; Travis Hadley, Jr., Billings Central; Konnor Gregerson, Sr. Laurel.
Strong safety: Kade Boyd, Jr., Billings Central; Dalton Boehler, Sr., Laurel; Aden Graves, Sr., Sidney.
Cornerback: Zander Dean, Jr., Sidney; Emmet Renner, Sr., Laurel; Gage Norslien, Jr., Lewistown; Kyson Moran, Sr., Laurel.
Second team
Defensive line: Dante Pallone, Sr., Hardin; Justin Rosgaard, Sr., Havre.
Defensive end: Holden Meged, So., Miles City; Matthew Golik, Jr., Lewistown; Michael Marley, Jr., Glendive.
Inside linebacker: Keyon Braided Hair Fisher, Sr., Hardin; Aden Winder, Jr., Laurel; Dalton Tvedt, Sr., Miles City; Mason Erath, Sr., Sidney.
Outside linebacker: Kale VanCampen, Jr., Havre; Zander Burnison, Sr., Sidney; Rhett Hoffer, Sr., Glendive.
Free safety: Riley Basta, Sr., Glendive.
Strong safety: Riley Cline, Jr., Miles City; Brody Jenness, So., Lewistown.
Cornerback: Preston Hubley, Jr., Billings Central; Austin Berry, So., Glendive; Sean Mehling, Jr., Hardin.
Honorable mention
Defensive end: Lane Melton, Sr., Lewistown.
Inside linebacker: Xavier Brackenridge, So., Billings Central.
Outside linebacker: Landon Walks Over Ice, So., Hardin; Jay Plunhar, Jr., Miles City; Kieran Netburn, So., Lewistown; Max Brown, Sr., Laurel.
Cornerbacks: Riley Plenninger, Sr., Havre; Jerome Entz, Sr., Sidney.
