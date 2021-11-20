Football

Northern C (6-Man)

First team all-conference: Spencer Lehnerz, Sr., Power-Dutton-Brady; Kellan Doheny, Sr., Power-Dutton-Brady; Braydon Cline, Jr., Big Sandy; John Baringer, Sr., Power-Dutton-Brady; Tyler Ellsworth, Sr., Power-Dutton Brady; Joe Ramos, Jr., Valier; Cade Hanson, Sr., Sunburst; Rusty Gasvoda, Jr., Big Sandy; Jacob Feldmann, Sr., Power-Dutton-Brady; Rhett Wolery, Sr., North Star; Kody Strutz, Jr., Big Sandy; Gavin Sealey, Sr., Power-Dutton-Brady; Cam Stoltz, Jr., Valier; Connor Sullivan, Jr., Sunburst.

Tags

Load comments