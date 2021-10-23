Wednesday

Froid-Lake 48, Bainville 14

Joliet 20, Sheridan 14

Power-Dutton 44, Big Sandy 0

Thursday

Billings Central 55, Hardin 14

Choteau 58, Lone Peak 20

Dillon 28, Ronan 0

Florence-Carlton 63, Bigfork 26

Kalispell Glacier 55, Missoula Hellgate 20

Laurel 42, Havre 7

Missoula Big Sky 34, Kalispell Flathead 6

Missoula Sentinel 28, Butte 14

Park City 64, Absarokee 6

Plentywood 28, Circle 12

Sunburst 53, Box Elder 18

Thompson Falls 56, Troy 14

Friday

Baker 2, Colstrip 0 (forfeit)

Big Timber 37, Three Forks 13

Billings Senior 42, Belgrade 0

Billings West 35, Bozeman 3

Bridger 52, Custer-Hysham-Melstone 44

Bozeman Gallatin 49, Billings Skyview 0

Butte Central 41, Stevensville 14

Charlo 62, Seeley-Swan 16

Columbus 44, Manhattan 8

Darby 28, Victor 12

Ennis 52, Twin Bridges 12

Eureka 51, Anaconda 6

Frenchtown 51, East Helena 0

Glasgow 58, Wolf Point 7

Great Falls 35, Great Falls CMR 21

Hamilton 55, Columbia Falls 20

Helena 21, Helena Capital 7

Huntley Project 36, Red Lodge 13

Lewistown 7, Miles City 0

Libby 15, Corvallis 0

Malta 30, Fairfield 14

St. Ignatius 38, Plains 0

Polson 38, Whitefish 24

Richey-Lambert 56, Jordan 6

Shepherd 45, Roundup 0

Shields Valley 65, Reed Point-Rapelje 0

Sidney 31, Glendive 14

St. Ignatius 64, Plains 0

Townsend 13, Jefferson 7

Valley Christian 52, Noxon 20

White Sulphur Springs 8, Hot Springs 6

Whitehall 21, Missoula Loyola 13

Saturday

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 41, DGS-GRW 40

