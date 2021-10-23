Wednesday
Froid-Lake 48, Bainville 14
Joliet 20, Sheridan 14
Power-Dutton 44, Big Sandy 0
Thursday
Billings Central 55, Hardin 14
Choteau 58, Lone Peak 20
Dillon 28, Ronan 0
Florence-Carlton 63, Bigfork 26
Kalispell Glacier 55, Missoula Hellgate 20
Laurel 42, Havre 7
Missoula Big Sky 34, Kalispell Flathead 6
Missoula Sentinel 28, Butte 14
Park City 64, Absarokee 6
Plentywood 28, Circle 12
Sunburst 53, Box Elder 18
Thompson Falls 56, Troy 14
Friday
Baker 2, Colstrip 0 (forfeit)
Big Timber 37, Three Forks 13
Billings Senior 42, Belgrade 0
Billings West 35, Bozeman 3
Bridger 52, Custer-Hysham-Melstone 44
Bozeman Gallatin 49, Billings Skyview 0
Butte Central 41, Stevensville 14
Charlo 62, Seeley-Swan 16
Columbus 44, Manhattan 8
Darby 28, Victor 12
Ennis 52, Twin Bridges 12
Eureka 51, Anaconda 6
Frenchtown 51, East Helena 0
Glasgow 58, Wolf Point 7
Great Falls 35, Great Falls CMR 21
Hamilton 55, Columbia Falls 20
Helena 21, Helena Capital 7
Huntley Project 36, Red Lodge 13
Lewistown 7, Miles City 0
Libby 15, Corvallis 0
Malta 30, Fairfield 14
St. Ignatius 38, Plains 0
Polson 38, Whitefish 24
Richey-Lambert 56, Jordan 6
Shepherd 45, Roundup 0
Shields Valley 65, Reed Point-Rapelje 0
Sidney 31, Glendive 14
St. Ignatius 64, Plains 0
Townsend 13, Jefferson 7
Valley Christian 52, Noxon 20
White Sulphur Springs 8, Hot Springs 6
Whitehall 21, Missoula Loyola 13
Saturday
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 41, DGS-GRW 40
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.