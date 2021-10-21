Wednesday

Froid-Lake 48, Bainville 14

Joliet 20, Sheridan 14

Power-Dutton 44, Big Sandy 0

Thursday

Choteau 58, Lone Peak 20

Dillon 28, Ronan 0

Florence-Carlton 63, Bigfork 26

Kalispell Glacier 55, Missoula Hellgate 20

Laurel 42, Havre 7

Missoula Big Sky 34, Kalispell Flathead 6

Missoula Sentinel 28, Butte 14

Park City 64, Absarokee 6

Plentywood 28, Circle 12

Sunburst 53, Box Elder 18

Thompson Falls 56, Troy 14

