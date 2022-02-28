Girls basketball

Final standings Through Feb. 26

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Billings West 13-1 17-1
Billings Skyview13-1 16-2
Billings Senior 9-5 10-8 
Great Falls CMR 8-6 9-9 
Bozeman 5-9 5-13 
Great Falls 4-10 4-14 
Belgrade 3-11 3-15 
Bozeman Gallatin 1-13 1-17 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Missoula Hellgate 13-1 17-1 
Kalispell Flathead 10-4 14-4 
Helena Capital 9-5 12-6 
Helena 7-7 10-8 
Missoula Sentinel 6-8 8-10 
Butte 5-9 9-9 
Missoula Big Sky 4-10 6-12 
Kalispell Glacier 2-12 5-13 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Tags

Load comments