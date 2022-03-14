Class C

All-State Basketball

Grace Aamot, Jr., Manhattan Christian; Mari Anderson, Jr., Great Falls Central; Ava Bellach, Jr., Manhattan Christian; Emma Brensdal, Jr., Plentywood; Katelyn Christensen, Sr., Hot Springs; Emmie Collins, Sr., West Yellowstone; Asha Comings, Sr., Philipsburg; Allie Dale, So., Twin Bridges; Sophia Darr, Jr., Gardiner; Tia Dees, Jr., Nashua.

Laynee Elness, So, Roy-Winifred; Jaycee Erickson, Sr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Teagan Erickson, So., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Morgan Fairchild, Sr., Shields Valley; Elizabeth Field, Sr., Westby-Grenora; Hailey Fiske, Jr., Broadview-Lavina; Serena Flat Lip, Sr., Plenty Coups; Raily Gliko, Sr., Belt; Angela Gopher, Sr., Box Elder; Makena Hauge, Jr., Culbertson.

Mila Hawk, Jr., Charlo; Isabelle Heggem, So., Roy-Winifred; Madeline Heggem, Sr., Roy-Winifred; Tatum Hull, Sr., Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Jaeli Jenkins, Jr., Shields Valley; Kataya KillEagle, So., Dodson; Kayla Kombol, Sr., Melstone; Abi Krantz, Jr., Broadus; Heidi LaBree, Jr., Ekalaka; Lindsay Lawrence, Jr., Jordan.

Marlyssa Ledgerwood, Jr., Ennis; Payton Levine, So., Augusta; Emily Maughan, Jr., Seeley-Swan; Sariah Maughan, Sr., Seeley-Dwan; Codi Melton, Jr., Ekalaka; Kyla Momberg, Sr., Box Elder; Hallie Niebauer, So., Chinook; Lindsey Paulson, Sr., Belt; Alexa Reddig, So., Lustre Christian; Ellie Reinertson, Fr., Gardiner; Koye Rindal, Jr., Melstone; Aspen Sanderson, Sr., Shields Valley; Laynie Sattoriva, Jr., North Star; Jayda Southworth, Jr., Toy-Winifred; Trinity Tinsen, So., Geraldine-Highwood; Drayn Wacker, Sr., Melstone; Ashlee Wang, Sr., Fort Benton; Liv Wangerin, Sr., Plentywood; Paige Wasson, So., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Laura Zietzke, Jr., Simms. 

