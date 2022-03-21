Girls basketball

Class B All-State

Ada Beiler, Jr., Choteau; Brae Eneboe, Sr., Conrad; Tori Jones, Sr., Fairfield; Allison Kunze, Jr., Malta; Taya Trottier, Sr., Harlem; Madison Williamson, Jr., Malta; Baily Egan, Sr., Colstrip; Jordan jefferson, Sr., Lodge Grass; Canzas HisBadHorse, Sr., Colstrip; Shantell Pretty On Top, Sr., Lodge Grass.

Paige Lofing, Fr., Huntley Project; Brayli Reimer, Jr., Red Lodge; Katelyn Hamilton, So., Columbus; Bailey Finn, Jr., Big Timber; Rachel Van Blarocom, Sr., Jefferson; Emily Cooley, Sr., Big Timber; Brynna Wolfe, Sr., Jefferson; Makena Patrick, So., Anaconda; Kasidy Yeoman, Sr., Florence; Natalie Clevenger, Sr., Missoula Loyola.

Braeden Gunlock, Fr., Bigfork; Ellie Baxter, Jr., Thompson Falls; Kooper Page, Jr., St. Ignatius; Emma Berreth, Sr., Bigfork.

 6C

All-State: Serena Flat Lip, Plenty Coups; Hailey Fiske, Broadview-Lavina.

First-team all-conference: Serena Flat Lip, Plenty Coups; Hailey Fiske, Broadview-Lavina; Isabella Adams, Park City; Lawren DeCrane, Plenty Coups; Kendyll Story, Park City; Tandy Planichek, Absarokee; Hailey Croft, Roberts; Gracie Anderson, Harlowton-Ryegate; Elektra Shoopman, Roberts; Kaytlyn Egge, Broadview-Lavina.

Second-team all-conference: Keane Blacksmith, Plenty Coups; Dylann Pospisil, Bridger; RaeLynn Heggem, Harlowton-Ryegate; Siera Guffey, Fromberg-Belfry; Callie Beckett, Broadview-Lavina; Leigha Grabowska, Park City; Lily Herzog, Reed Point-Rapelje; Bentley Bertolino, Roberts.

