Girls basketball

4B

All-State: Paige Lofing, Fr., Huntley Project; Brayli Reimer, Jr., Red Lodge; Katelyn Hamilton, So., Columbus.

First-team all-conference: Paige Lofing, Fr., Huntley Project; Brayli Reimer, Jr., Red Lodge; Katelyn Hamilton, So., Columbus; Isabelle Sager, Sr., Red Lodge; Aubrey Allison, Jr., Shepherd; Molly Hamilton, Sr., Columbus.

Second-team all-conference: Madison Akins, Fr., Huntley Project; Ellis Mastel, So., Red Lodge; Hannah Obert, Sr., Columbus; Kyelynn Coombe, Sr., Joliet; Cate Cota, Sr., Roundup; Lyndsey Kale, Sr., Shepherd.

3C

All-conference: Jaycee Erickson, Sr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Teagan Erickson, So., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Paige Wasson, So., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Alexa Reddig, So., Lustre Christian; Kataya KillEagle, So., Dodson; Tia Dees, Jr., Nashua; Karys Lamb, Sr., Scobey; Carrie Taylor, Jr., Scobey; Zandora Longtree, Sr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Kora LaBrie, Jr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Whitney Mather, Sr., Scobey; Grace Brown, So., Lustre Christian.

Tags

Load comments