Thursday
Alberton-Superior 56, Lincoln 23
Anaconda 59, Florence-Carlton 50
Augusta 65, Dutton-Brady 15
Belt 37, Geraldine-Highwood 19
Billings Skyview 61, Belgrade 32
Circle 53, Fairview 28
Dillon 61, East Helena 27
Fort Benton 51, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 45
Great Falls 48, Great Falls Cmr 42
Great Falls Central 49, Cascade 37
Hays-Lodgepole 57, North Star 44
Melstone 67, Custer-Hysham 31
Park City 47, Reed Point-Rapelje 22
Shelby 58, Rocky Boy 52
Simms 59, Sunburst 30
Thompson Falls 52, St. Ignatius 51
Westby-Grenora 53, Brockton 25
Whitefish 40, Libby 22
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.