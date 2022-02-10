Thursday

Alberton-Superior 56, Lincoln 23

Anaconda 59, Florence-Carlton 50

Augusta 65, Dutton-Brady 15

Belt 37, Geraldine-Highwood 19

Billings Skyview 61, Belgrade 32

Circle 53, Fairview 28

Dillon 61, East Helena 27

Fort Benton 51, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 45

Great Falls 48, Great Falls Cmr 42

Great Falls Central 49, Cascade 37

Hays-Lodgepole 57, North Star 44

Melstone 67, Custer-Hysham 31

Park City 47, Reed Point-Rapelje 22

Shelby 58, Rocky Boy 52

Simms 59, Sunburst 30

Thompson Falls 52, St. Ignatius 51

Westby-Grenora 53, Brockton 25

Whitefish 40, Libby 22

Tags

Load comments