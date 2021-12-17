Thursday
Anaconda 65, Philipsburg 54
Bigfork 54, Eureka 36
Butte Central 62, East Helena 48
Choteau 43, Townsend 30
Glasgow 49, Glendive 23
Hamilton 58, Polson 37
Hardin 59, Miles City 30
Huntley Project 61, Lockwood 43
Jefferson 70, Whitehall 22
Laurel 71, Columbus 53
Manhattan Christian 60, West Yellowstone 29
Missoula Big Sky 63, Great Falls 49
Missoula Sentinel 54, Great Falls CMR 33
Park City 48, Roberts 38
Ronan 52, Whitefish 33
Shields Valley 52, Gardiner 46
Simms 40, Dutton-Brady 26
Friday
Augusta 63, Cascade 27
Baker 45, Ekalaka 42
Billings West 55, Helena Capital 27
Bridger 53, Broadview-Lavina 35
Butte 49, Belgrade 41
Charlo 40, St. Regis 25
Circle 40, Richey-Lambert 26
Drummond 36, Deer Lodge 34
Ennis 54, Sheridan 22
Hot Springs 59, Two Eagle River 34
North Star 53, Hays-Lodgepole 49
Plenty Coups 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 31
Plentywood 62, Brockton 16
Roy-Winifred 45, Belt 42
Savage 49, Fairview 19
Seeley-Swan 65, Lincoln 21
Shields Valley 45, West Yellowstone 29
Thompson Falls 76, Plains 24
Twin Bridges 60, Lima 19
Westby-Grenora 43, Scobey 20
