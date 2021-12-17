Thursday

Anaconda 65, Philipsburg 54

Bigfork 54, Eureka 36

Butte Central 62, East Helena 48

Choteau 43, Townsend 30

Glasgow 49, Glendive 23

Hamilton 58, Polson 37

Hardin 59, Miles City 30

Huntley Project 61, Lockwood 43

Jefferson 70, Whitehall 22

Laurel 71, Columbus 53

Manhattan Christian 60, West Yellowstone 29

Missoula Big Sky 63, Great Falls 49

Missoula Sentinel 54, Great Falls CMR 33

Park City 48, Roberts 38

Ronan 52, Whitefish 33

Shields Valley 52, Gardiner 46

Simms 40, Dutton-Brady 26

Friday

Augusta 63, Cascade 27

Baker 45, Ekalaka 42

Billings West 55, Helena Capital 27

Bridger 53, Broadview-Lavina 35

Butte 49, Belgrade 41

Charlo 40, St. Regis 25

Circle 40, Richey-Lambert 26

Drummond 36, Deer Lodge 34

Ennis 54, Sheridan 22

Hot Springs 59, Two Eagle River 34

North Star 53, Hays-Lodgepole 49

Plenty Coups 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 31

Plentywood 62, Brockton 16

Roy-Winifred 45, Belt 42

Savage 49, Fairview 19

Seeley-Swan 65, Lincoln 21

Shields Valley 45, West Yellowstone 29

Thompson Falls 76, Plains 24

Twin Bridges 60, Lima 19

Westby-Grenora 43, Scobey 20

