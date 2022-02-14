Girls basketball standings

(As of Feb. 12)

Eastern AA

Billings West; 10-0; 14-0

Billings Skyview; 9-1; 12-2

Billings Senior; 6-4; 7-7

Great Falls CMR; 6-4; 7-7

Great Falls; 3-7; 3-11

Bozeman; 3-7; 3-11

Belgrade; 2-8; 2-12

Bozeman Gallatin; 1-9; 1-13

Western AA

Missoula Hellgate; 10-0; 14-0

Kalispell Flathead; 8-3; 12-3

Helena Capital; 6-4; 9-5

Missoula Sentinel; 5-6; 7-8

Helena; 4-6; 7-7

Butte; 4-7; 8-7

Missoula Big Sky; 3-7; 5-9

Kalispell Glacier; 2-9; 5-10

Northeast A

Havre; 8-0; 16-1

Miles City; 6-2; 9-7

Lewistown; 4-4; 8-8

Sidney; 1-6; 2-14

Glendive; 0-7; 0-17

Northwest A

Columbia Falls; 9-1; 14-4

Browning; 8-1; 13-3

Ronan; 6-4; 13-5

Whitefish; 3-7; 7-10

Polson; 3-7; 4-13

Libby; 0-9; 2-15

Southeast A

Hardin; 7-1; 14-3

Billings Central; 6-1; 14-3

Laurel; 4-3; 10-6

Lockwood; 2-6; 5-12

Livingston; 0-8; 2-16

Southwest A

Dillon; 12-0; 17-1

Hamilton; 10-2; 15-3

Butte Central; 8-4; 11-7

Frenchtown; 6-6; 9-7

Stevensville; 3-9; 5-13

Corvallis; 2-10; 3-15

East Helena; 1-11; 2-16

