Girls basketball

Standings Through Jan. 15

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Billings West 3-0 7-0 
Billings Skyview 3-0 5-1 
Billings Senior 2-1 3-4 
Great Falls 1-1 1-5 
Great Falls CMR 1-1 2-4 
Bozeman 1-2 1-6 
Belgrade 0-3 0-7 
Bozeman Gallatin 0-3 0-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Kalispell Flathead 4-0 8-0 
Missoula Hellgate 3-0 7-0 
Missoula Sentinel 2-2 4-4 
Missoula Big Sky 1-1 3-3 
Butte 1-2 4-3 
Helena Capital 1-2 4-3 
Helena 1-2 4-3 
Kalispell Glacier 0-4 3-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Browning 3-0 6-1 
Columbia Falls 4-1 7-2 
Ronan 3-2 6-3 
Polson 2-3 3-7 
Whitefish 1-3 3-5 
Libby 0-4 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Hardin 4-0 9-1 
Billings Central3-1 8-2 
Laurel 2-2 5-4 
Lockwood 1-3 1-8 
Livingston 0-4 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 4-0 8-1 
Miles City 3-1 5-3 
Lewistown 2-2 4-5 
Sidney 1-3 2-8 
Glendive 0-4 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Dillon 5-0 8-1 
Butte Central 4-1 5-4 
Hamilton 3-1 8-2 
Frenchtown 3-3 6-3 
Stevensville 2-3 4-5 
Corvallis 0-4 0-9 
East Helena 0-5 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

5B

 Conf.Overall
Jefferson 5-0 11-0 
Big Timber 4-1 8-2 
Three Forks 3-2 5-5 
Manhattan 2-3 6-4 
Townsend 1-5 1-9 
Whitehall 0-5 0-5 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

3C

 Conf.Overall
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 4-0 9-1 
Scobey-Opheim 4-1 5-3 
Nashua 3-27-3 
Lustre Christian 2-3 4-7 
Dodson 1-3 1-8 
Frazer 0-5 1-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

8C

 Conf.Overall
Roy-Winifred 6-0 9-0 
Belt 5-1 8-1 
Geraldine-Highwood 5-1 7-2 
Great Falls Central 4-2 7-2 
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 3-4 3-7 
Centerville 2-5 5-5 
Winnett-Grass Range 1-6 2-7 
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 0-7 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

9C

 Conf.Overall
Box Elder 7-0 8-1 
Chinook 6-1 8-2 
North Star 5-2 8-2 
Fort Benton 3-3 5-4 
Hays-Lodgepole 3-4 7-4 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 1-4 4-4 
Big Sandy 1-5 4-5 
Turner 0-7 3-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

10C

 Conf.Overall
Simms 7-0 9-1 
Heart Butte 5-1 6-3 
Augusta 5-2 7-2 
Valier 4-3 6-4 
Cascade 2-5 2-8 
Power 2-5 2-6 
Sunburst 1-5 1-8 
Dutton-Brady 1-6 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school basketball standings

Basketball district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions.

Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.

Tags

Load comments