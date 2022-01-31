Girls basketball standings

(As of Jan. 29)

Eastern AA

Billings West; 7-0; 11-0

Billings Skyview; 6-1; 8-2

Great Falls CMR; 5-2; 6-5

Billings Senior; 4-3; 5-6

Bozeman; 2-5; 2-9

Great Falls; 2-5; 2-9

Belgrade; 1-6; 1-10

Bozeman Gallatin; 1-6; 1-10

Western AA

Missoula Hellgate; 6-0; 10-0

Kalispell Flathead; 6-1; 10-1

Helena; 3-3; 6-4

Helena Capital; 3-3; 6-4

Butte; 3-4; 6-4

Missoula Sentinel; 3-4; 5-6

Missoula Big Sky; 2-3; 4-5

Kalispell Glacier; 0-7; 3-8

Northeast A

Havre; 7-0; 12-1

Miles City; 4-1; 6-6

Lewistown; 2-3; 6-7

Sidney; 1-4; 2-11

Glendive; 0-6; 0-13

Northwest A

Columbia Falls; 6-1; 9-4

Browning; 5-1; 9-2

Ronan; 5-3; 10-4

Polson; 3-4; 4-9

Whitefish; 1-5; 3-8

Libby; 0-6; 2-11

Southeast A

Hardin; 6-1; 13-2

Billings Central; 4-1; 11-2

Laurel; 3-2; 8-5

Lockwood; 1-4; 3-10

Livingston; 0-6; 2-12

Southwest A

Dillon; 8-0; 12-1

Hamilton; 7-1; 12-2

Butte Central; 6-3; 8-6

Frenchtown; 5-4; 8-4

Stevensville; 3-6; 5-9

East Helena; 1-8; 2-12

Corvallis; 0-8; 1-13

1B

Fairfield; 7-0; 9-5

Cut Bank; 6-2; 7-6

Choteau; 3-3; 6-7

Rocky Boy; 2-4; 3-7

Conrad; 2-6; 4-11

Shelby; 1-6; 1-11

2B

Malta; 6-0; 10-2

Wolf Point; 4-3; 6-5

Glasgow; 3-3; 8-6

Harlem; 1-3; 5-6

Poplar; 0-5; 4-8

3B

Colstrip; 8-0; 13-1

Forsyth; 3-2; 7-5

Baker; 3-3; 7-5

Lodge Grass; 2-3; 5-6

Lame Deer; 1-3; 2-8

St. Labre; 0-6; 0-9

4B

Red Lodge; 7-0; 12-2

Columbus; 6-1; 8-6

Huntley Project; 5-3; 9-5

Shepherd; 4-4; 7-8

Joliet; 1-7; 2-12

Roundup; 0-8; 0-10

5B

Jefferson; 8-0; 15-0

Big Timber; 6-2; 11-3

Three Forks; 4-3; 7-6

Manhattan; 2-4; 3-7

Townsend; 0-5; 0-10

Whitehall; 0-6; 0-9

6B

Missoula Loyola; 5-0; 7-4

Anaconda; 4-1; 11-3

Florence-Carlton; 3-3; 5-6

Deer Lodge; 1-4; 1-13

Arlee; 0-5; 3-10

7B

Bigfork; 6-1; 13-1

Thompson Falls; 5-2; 11-3

Eureka; 5-3; 9-4

St. Ignatius; 4-3; 8-6

Plains; 2-5; 2-6

Troy; 0-7; 0-11

2C

Froid-Lake; 5-0; 11-3

Plentywood; 5-0; 12-1

Westby-Grenora; 3-1; 11-2

Culbertson; 3-2; 10-3

Savage; 3-3; 5-9

Richey-Lambert; 2-3; 5-8

Bainville;1-3; 5-8

Circle; 1-3; 7-5

Brockton; 0-3; 0-9

Fairview; 0-5; 1-12

3C

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; 6-0; 12-1

Scobey; 6-1; 8-5

Nashua; 4-4; 8-6

Lustre Christian; 3-4; 5-9

Dodson; 1-5; 1-11

Frazer; 0-6; 1-12

4C

Melstone; 10-0; 12-2

Ekalaka; 9-2; 12-3

Jordan; 8-4; 10-4

Broadus; 6-4; 7-6

Custer-Hysham; 4-6; 4-9

Wibaux; 4-7; 5-10

Plevna; 1-8; 2-8

Terry; 0-9; 1-12

6C

Plenty Coups; 9-0; 9-2

Park City; 9-2; 10-3

Broadview-Lavina; 7-4; 8-6

Absarokee; 6-5; 7-7

Roberts; 5-5; 5-5

Harlowton-Ryegate; 5-5; 5-8

Bridger; 5-7; 6-9

Reed Point-Rapelje; 1-9; 2-10

Fromberg; 0-11; 0-13

8C

Roy-Winifred; 10-0; 13-0

Belt; 7-2; 11-2

Great Falls Central; 7-3; 10-3

Geraldine-Highwood; 6-3; 9-4

Denton-Geyser-Stanford; 5-5; 6-8

Centerville; 3-8; 6-8

Winnett-Grass Range; 2-9; 3-10

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap; 0-10; 0-14

9C

Box Elder; 10-0; 11-1

Chinook; 7-1; 9-2

North Star; 6-3; 9-4

Hays-Lodgepole; 4-4; 8-4

Fort Benton; 5-5; 7-6

Chester-Joplin-Inverness; 2-5; 6-5

Big Sandy; 1-7; 4-8

Turner; 0-10; 4-10

10C

Simms; 9-1; 12-2

Augusta; 9-2; 11-2

Heart Butte; 9-2; 10-4

Valier; 4-6; 6-8

Power; 4-6; 4-9

Sunburst; 4-7; 4-10

Cascade; 2-9; 2-12

Dutton-Brady; 1-9; 1-12

11-12C

Twin Bridges; 7-0; 11-1

Manhattan Christian; 6-1; 12-1

Ennis; 8-2; 10-2

Shields Valley; 7-2; 11-2

Gardiner; 7-3; 8-4

West Yellowstone; 6-4; 8-4

Lone Peak; 3-8; 4-9

White Sulphur Springs; 2-6; 6-7

Sheridan; 2-9; 3-11

Lima; 1-7; 1-7

Harrison-Willow Creek; 1-7; 1-8

13C

Seeley-Swan; 9-0; 13-0

Philipsburg; 7-1; 9-3

Drummond; 7-3; 10-3

Darby; 4-5; 5-8

Victor; 3-5; 4-7

Lincoln; 0-6; 0-8

Valley Christian; 0-8; 0-9

14C

Charlo; 8-0; 14-1

Alberton-Superior; 6-1; 7-4

St. Regis; 5-7; 6-8

Noxon; 2-4; 2-7

Hot Springs; 2-5; 4-7

Two Eagle River; 0-6; 0-9

SOURCE: Standings are compiled from conference secretary reports, or generated from games turned into our 406mtsports.com portal.

406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school basketball standings

Basketball district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to fax or email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions. If you are a conference secretary and post a page on the internet with the standings, please alert us to the site and send us a link.

Standings can be faxed to 406-657-1208 or emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.

Tags

Load comments