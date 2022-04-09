Colstrip Invitational

Boys

Team scores: Huntley Project 369, Broadus 432, Lodge Grass 532.

Top 10: Cade Sorlie, HP, 83; Chase Hould, HP, 85; Carson O'Donnell, Shep, 87; Cooper Zimmer, Broadus, 90; Cole McAnn, Shep, 100; Baylor Button, HP, 100; Parker Craig, HP, 101; Chase Lofing, HP, 102; Santino Little Light, Plenty Coups, 102; Colling Lorbieke, Baker, 105.

Girls

Team scores: Broadus 413, Shepherd 431, Huntley Project 517.

Top 10: Abby Baer, Colstrip, 92; Emma Isaac, Broadus, 92; Camryn Collins, Baker, 95; Cassadie Howe, Shep, 100; Haley Reynolds, Shep, 103; Lea Aye, Broadus, 103; Grace Barberd, Broadus, 107; Aspen Krantz, Broadus, 111; Skylar MacGillvary, Shep, 113; Isabel Shimek, Shep, 115.

