Colstrip Invitational
Boys
Team scores: Huntley Project 369, Broadus 432, Lodge Grass 532.
Top 10: Cade Sorlie, HP, 83; Chase Hould, HP, 85; Carson O'Donnell, Shep, 87; Cooper Zimmer, Broadus, 90; Cole McAnn, Shep, 100; Baylor Button, HP, 100; Parker Craig, HP, 101; Chase Lofing, HP, 102; Santino Little Light, Plenty Coups, 102; Colling Lorbieke, Baker, 105.
Girls
Team scores: Broadus 413, Shepherd 431, Huntley Project 517.
Top 10: Abby Baer, Colstrip, 92; Emma Isaac, Broadus, 92; Camryn Collins, Baker, 95; Cassadie Howe, Shep, 100; Haley Reynolds, Shep, 103; Lea Aye, Broadus, 103; Grace Barberd, Broadus, 107; Aspen Krantz, Broadus, 111; Skylar MacGillvary, Shep, 113; Isabel Shimek, Shep, 115.
