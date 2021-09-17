Laurel Invitational

at Laurel Golf Club

BOYS

Team scores: Laurel 308, Billings Central 337, Livingston 344, Havre 362, Lewistown 382, Lockwood 394, Miles City 407, Glendive 422, Sidney 430.

Top 10 individuals: Sam Norman, Laurel, 73; Cam Hackmann, Laurel, 73; Eli Weisenberger, Laurel, 79; Reese Jensen, Billings Central, 81; Conor Walsh, Billings Central, 82; Fischer Brown, Lewistown, 82; Blake Harlan, Billings Central, 83; Trayson Hart, Laurel, 83; Caleb Spangler, Havre, 84; Liam Higgins, Linvingston, 84.

GIRLS

Team scores: Laurel 357, Livingston 392, Miles City 439, Havre 449, Sidney 463, Lockwood 484, Lewistown 489.

Top 10 individuals: Breana Jensen, Laurel, 81; Hannah Adams, Laurel, 83; Kara Allen, Livingston, 91; Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, 93; Anna Prill, Billings Central, 94; Karly Volk, Sidney, 94; Elsa Cajune, Livingston, 95; Allysa Robertus, Laurel, 96; Haylee Adams, Laurel, 97; Molly Cooney, Laurel, 98.

