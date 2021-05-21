High School Lacrosse
State tournament
at Billings
Boys Division I
Bozeman 17, Spartans 2
Yellowstone Bandits 10, Missoula Wild 6
Glacier 11, Billings Bearcats 1
Helena 19, Great Falls 1
Girls Division I
Jackson Hole 12, Spartans 7
Missoula Wild 11, Helena 5
Boys Division II
Cody 14, Butte 2
Helena 14, Glacier 13
