State tournament
at Billings
Boys Division 1
Missoula Wild 14, Spartans 4
Billings Bearcats 14, Great Falls 8
Bozeman 11, Billings Bandits 2
Glacier 7, Helena 4
Place 7-8: Great Falls 6, Spartans 4
Place 6-6: Missoula Wild 11, Billings Bearcats 5
Place 3-4: Helena 9, Billings Bandits 8
Girls
Spartans 7, Helena 6
Bozeman 15, Missoula Wild 8
Jackson Hole 12, Billings Rimrock 10
Place 3-4: Billings Rimrock 11, Missoula Wild 9
Boys Division II
Helena 12, Cody 11
Glacier 8, Butte 1
Place 3-4: Cody 10, Glacier 5
