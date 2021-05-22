State tournament

at Billings

Boys Division 1

Missoula Wild 14, Spartans 4

Billings Bearcats 14, Great Falls 8

Bozeman 11, Billings Bandits 2

Glacier 7, Helena 4

Place 7-8: Great Falls 6, Spartans 4

Place 6-6: Missoula Wild 11, Billings Bearcats 5

Place 3-4: Helena 9, Billings Bandits 8

Girls

Spartans 7, Helena 6

Bozeman 15, Missoula Wild 8

Jackson Hole 12, Billings Rimrock 10

Place 3-4: Billings Rimrock 11, Missoula Wild 9

Boys Division II

Helena 12, Cody 11

Glacier 8, Butte 1

Place 3-4: Cody 10, Glacier 5

