Soccer
Boys
Eastern AA
Player of the year: Drew Johnson, Bozeman
All-state selections: Noah Russell, Belgrade; Drew Johnson, Bozeman; Oliver Olsen, Bozeman; Samuel Robinson, Bozeman; Joshua Angell, Bozeman; Max Burke, Bozeman Gallatin; Teylor Ronish, Billings Senior; Taylor Moore, Billings Skyview; Loren Rogge, Billings West; Ethan Holloway, Billings West; Owen Guthridge, Billings West.
All-conference: Christian Aitchison, Belgrade; Will Mauritsen, Belgrade; Riley Bloomer, Bozeman; Filmon Oberly, Bozeman; Torren Hill, Bozeman; Aden Lyle, Bozeman Gallatin; Nikolas Udstuen, Bozeman Gallatin; Chase Stohlmann, Bozeman Gallatin; Patrick Williamson, Bozeman Gallatin; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls; Nate Cullingworth, Billings Senior; Lucas Thompson, Billings Senior; Jay Nedrow, Billings Skyview; Cooper Moore, Billings Skyview; Douglas Townsend, Billings West; Finley LaFevre, Billings West.
All-conference honorable mention: Michael Hecock, Belgrade; Weston Brown, Bozeman; Kegan Farmer, Bozeman Gallatin; Reece Mcintosh, Great Falls; Quinn Isakson, Billings Senior; Alex Woods, Billings Senior; Ryder Tormaschy, Billings Skyview; Hayden Wagner, Billings Skyview; Kasey Meier, Billings West.
Western AA
Player of the year: Marcus Anderson, Missoula Hellgate
All-state selections: Addison Wall, Helena Capital; Trey Moseman, Helena Capital; John Pyron, Kalispell Glacier; Zane Elliot, Kalispell Glacier; Elijah Mildren, Kalispell Glacier; Burke Fox, Kalispell Glacier; Nathan Braun, Helena; Travis Robertson, Helena; Marcus Anderson, Missoula Hellgate; Felix Hahn, Missoula Hellgate; Floyd Stevens, Missoula Hellgate; Jayden Chong, Missoula Sentinel.
All-conference: Jack Luoma, Butte; Luke Cailey, Helena Capital; Nate Wilcox, Helena Capital; Landon Saraceno, Kalispell Flathead; Soloman DallaBetta, Kalispell Glacier; Sullivan Coggins, Kalispell Glacier; Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier; Caleb Hickam, Helena; Kyler Smith, Helena; Loren Deskins, Missoula Hellgate; Lars Thorne-Thomsen, Missoula Hellgate; Ray O’Connell, Missoula Hellgate; Jake Adams, Missoula Hellgate; Elias Tonnerre, Missoula Sentinel; Maddox Reimer, Missoula Sentinel; Jayce Gerstle, Missoula Sentinel.
All-conference honorable mention: Harley Bennett, Missoula Big Sky; Noah Skinner, Missoula Big Sky; Zane Fredlund, Butte; Boyd Dewitt, Butte; Sean Swingley, Helena Capital; Tyler Kazmierowski, Helena Capital; Tommasso Netto, Helena; Ben McKee, Missoula Sentinel.
Eastern A
First-team all-conference: Tony Brester, Lone Peak*; Calvin Caplis, Livingston; Alex Dalby, Livingston; Cooper Davis, Laurel*; Kyle DeSmet, Laurel*; Isaac Hanser, Billings Central*; Gio Page, Livingston*; Matheus Penha, Billings Central*; Myles Ragar, Billings Central*; Brandon Smith, Livingston.
Second-team all-conference: Cash Beattie, Lone Peak; Cole Bland, Billings Central; Isaac Bovington, Lockwood; Bridger Braham, Livingston; Ryan Brown, Livingston; John Hasbrook, Livingston; Kadin LaCasse, Laurel; Jack Milroy, Billings Central; Luke Pankratz, Billings Central; Nik Pierson, Livingston; Kyan Smit, Lone Peak.
Honorable mention: Daniel Apostol, Billings Central; Beckett Johnson, Lone Peak; Colter Marino, Lone Peak; Nathan Molm, Laurel; Drak Tourlotte, Billings Central.
* - All-state selection
Girls
Eastern AA
Player of the year: Olivia Collins, Bozeman Gallatin
All-state selections: Sami Murphy, Bozeman; Darby Hannan, Bozeman; Indigo Andresen, Bozeman Gallatin; Olivia Collins, Bozeman Gallatin; Eliza Bentler, Billings Senior; Isabel Schauber, Billings Skyview; Mary Speare, Billings West; Sophie Sievertsen, Billings West; Bella Murphy, Billings West; Emma Lensing, Billings West; Ashlyn Dvorak, Billings West.
All-conference: Mackenzie Turner, Belgrade; Sabrina Scurry, Bozeman; Ursula Vlases, Bozeman; Inga Trebesch, Bozeman; Lizzy Jaraczeski, Great Falls CMR; Aydan Paul, Bozeman Gallatin; Madison Anderson, Bozeman Gallatin; Natalie Sippos, Bozeman Gallatin; Abby Thompson, Billings Senior; Jenna Wagner, Billings Senior; Morning Grace Spotted Bear, Billings Skyview; Charlize Davis, Billings Skyview; Chloe Davies, Billings West; Courtnie Gagnon, Billings West; Avery Lambourne, Billings West.
All-conference honorable mention: Anne Cheney, Belgrade; Emma Kirkhart, Great Falls; Kaelyn Ellis, Great Falls; Sierra Marcial, Billings Senior.
Western AA
Player of the year: Kassidy Kirgan, Missoula Sentinel
All-state selections: Rylee Cummings, Helena Capital; Riley Barnes, Kalispell Flathead; Reagan Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier; Elsa Grebenc, Helena; Rachel Plaster, Helena; Kaiya Newby, Helena; Carmen Anderson, Missoula Hellgate; Gabby Beaton, Missoula Hellgate; Kassidy Kirgan, Missoula Sentinel; Faith Marshall, Missoula Sentinel; Haley Wolsky, Missoula Sentinel.
All-conference: Noel Migliaccio, Missoula Big Sky; Mazey Kasberg, Missoula Big Sky; Emma Quist, Butte; Taylor Cornwell, Helena Capital; Ally Pollan, Kalispell Flathead; Fiona Coulter, Kalispell Flathead; Ella Wilson, Kalispell Glacier; Calista Wroble, Kalispell Glacier; Mickaela Santa, Kalispell Glacier; Avery Kraft, Helena; Quinn Benedetti, Helena; Logan Todorvich, Helena; Clara Tallent, Missoula Hellgate; Ashley Young, Missoula Hellgate; Lucia Baker, Missoula Hellgate; Lilly Allen, Missoula Sentinel.
All-conference honorable mention: Brooklyn Brisko, Helena Capital; Morgan Kaufman, Helena Capital; Maddie Todorvich, Helena; Nova Gardner, Missoula Hellgate; Chloe Anderson, Missoula Hellgate; Aidan Ortt, Missoula Sentinel; Irelyn Lochridge, Missoula Sentinel.
Eastern A
First-team all-conference: Chloe Baumann, Laurel*; Lily Bland, Billings Central*; Stella Davis, Livingston; Ava DeBourg, Billings Central; Abby Derbyshire, Billings Central*; Lauren Dull, Billings Central*; Haylee Harshbarger, Livingston*; Mya Maack, Laurel*; Madison Peaton, Laurel*; Severn Sienkiewicz*; Grace Wagner, Laurel*.
Second-team all-conference: Alyse Aby, Laurel; Anna Cole, Laurel; Hailey Euell, Billings Central; Karley Garton, Livingston; Campbell Johnson, Lone Peak; Chloe Knopp, Laurel; Kennady Krebs, Lockwood; Evelyn Nelson, Billings Central; Cassie Simpson, Laurel; Kendall Wahl, Billings Central; Ava Yates, Billings Central.
Honorable mention: Ava Fox, Laurel; Finley Hauk, Billings Central; Maya Stenseth, Livingston; Lily Weimer, Livingston; Jessica Worthen, Livingston.
* - All-state selection
