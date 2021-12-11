Billings Invitational
at MSU Billings
Girls team scores: Billings Skyview 71, Billings Central 67, Billings West 66, Bozeman 56, Billings Senior 28, Hardin 16, Bozeman Gallatin 3.
Boys team scores: Bozeman Gallatin 74, Billings West 67, Billings Central 60, Billings Skyview 34.5, Bozeman 29.5, Hardin 24, Billings Senior 17.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 2:05.95. 2, Billings West High 'A' 2:05.97. 3, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 2:11.76. 4, Bozeman High School 'A' 2:12.99. 5, Billings Senior High 'A' 2:15.01. 6, Hardin High School 'A' 2:17.08.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Gallatin High School 'A' 1:51.61. 2, Billings West High 'A' 1:52.11. 3, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 1:55.38. 4, Bozeman High School 'A' 2:01.49. 5, Hardin High School 'A' 2:02.83. 6, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 2:09.89.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle: 1, Early, Kelly, Central, 2:06.77. 2, Gilluly, Laine, BSR, 2:06.86. 3, Sheridan, Lola, BWH, 2:07.95. 4, Belasco, Analise, BOZ, 2:18.93. 5, Summerhill, Peyton, BOZ, 2:21.52. 6, Wippert, Jaycie, BWH, 2:25.29.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle: 1, Boyer, B, BOZ, 2:00.39. 2, Zarbock, Tyler, BWH, 2:00.43. 3, Clapper, Marcus, GAL, 2:01.13. 4, Pizzolato, Sennett, BSR, 2:03.47. 5, Githens, Daniel, BWH, 2:03.91. 6, Dyk, Cole, GAL, 2:07.56.
Girls 200 Yard IM: 1, Benjamin, Crystal, Skyview, 2:20.37. 2, King, Brynn, BOZ, 2:37.48. 3, Belasco, Analise, BOZ, 2:40.80. 4, Ralston-Gust, Mia, Central, 2:53.69. 5, Pallone, Carmen, Hardin, 2:54.96.
Boys 200 Yard IM: 1, Apostol, Daniel, Central, 2:07.71. 2, Huynh, Long, BWH, 2:08.35. 3, Pizzolato, Syler, BSR, 2:11.54. 4, Clapper, Alex, GAL, 2:26.66. 5, Hraban, Aedan, Central, 2:29.87. 6, Kay, Christian, Central, 2:48.04.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle: 1, Early, Alyson, Central, 26.79. 2, Klein, Addilyn, Skyview, 26.98. 3, Nynas, Abbegael, Skyview, 27.17. 4, Bentz, Maria, BSR, 27.79. 5, Grewell, Neva, BWH, 28.20. 6, Lund, Julia, BWH, 28.29.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle: 1, DeGraw, Aeden, GAL, 24.18. 2, Brown, Ethan, Skyview, 25.26. 3, Gordon, Hayden, Skyview, 25.35. 4, Nave, Paul, GAL, 25.99. 5, Hanson, McGuire, BWH, 26.23. 6, Demaray, Logan, Skyview, 26.43.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly: 1, Beers, Megan, Central, 1:06.57. 2, Early, Kelly, Central, 1:06.64. 3, Kaufman, Alysa, BWH, 1:15.93. 4, Johnson, Hailey, BWH, 1:16.09. 5, Dietrich, Ella, BOZ, 1:16.41. 6, Handelin, Mallory, BOZ, 1:24.27.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly: 1, Huynh, Long, BWH, 56.47. 2, Pizzolato, Syler, BSR, 58.04. 3, Mark, Caleb, Hardin, 1:01.72. 4, Stevens, Eli, BOZ, 1:05.60. 5, Hanson, McGuire, BWH, 1:08.05. 6, Kirkwood, Kyle, GAL, 1:11.80.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle: 1, Klein, Addilyn, Skyview, 57.93. 2, Grewell, Neva, BWH, 1:02.58. 3, Hirschi, Rachel, Skyview, 1:03.45. 4, Summerhill, Peyton, BOZ, 1:04.82. 5, Guptill, Taiya, Hardin, 1:05.60. 6, Duke, Samantha, BWH, 1:06.97.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle: 1, Clapper, Marcus, GAL, 53.96. 2, Brown, Ethan, Skyview, 54.89. 3, Shelton, Dylan, Central, 57.31. 4, Gordon, Hayden, Skyview, 1:00.16. 4, Inlow, Parks, BOZ, 1:00.16. 6, Demaray, Logan, Skyview, 1:02.37.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle: 1, Sheridan, Lola, BWH, 5:37.64. 2, Gilluly, Laine, BSR, 5:37.95. 3, Amundson, Corina, BOZ, 6:02.44. 4, Wippert, Jaycie, BWH, 6:15.24. 5, Kills Night, Kiauna, Hardin, 6:35.95. 6, Davison, Abigail, Central, 7:10.27.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle: 1, Zarbock, Tyler, BWH, 5:20.84. 2, Pizzolato, Sennett, BSR, 5:32.13. 3, Pisano, Logan, Central, 6:04.85. 4, Kirkwood, Kyle, GAL, 6:10.28. 5, Stevens, Eli, BOZ, 6:15.53. 6, Mark, Toby, Hardin, 6:40.76.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 1:50.45. 2, Bozeman High School 'A' 1:56.69. 3, Billings West High 'A' 1:59.13. 4, Hardin High School 'A' 1:59.25. 5, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 2:09.60. 6, Gallatin High School 'A' 2:17.37.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 1:45.76. 2, Hardin High School 'A' 1:49.41. 3, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 1:58.72. 4, Billings West High 'A' 1:59.27. 5, Gallatin High School 'A' 2:08.54.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke: 1, Early, Alyson, Central, 1:05.98. 2, Nynas, Abbegael, Skyview, 1:07.12. 3, Lund, Julia, BWH, 1:07.76. 4, Lawrence, Annika, BOZ, 1:07.91. 5, Beers, Megan, Central, 1:08.96. 6, Kaufman, Alysa, BWH, 1:12.06.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke: 1, Githens, Daniel, BWH, 1:00.49. 2, Apostol, Daniel, Central, 1:00.58. 3, Shelton, Dylan, Central, 1:02.91. 4, Clapper, Alex, GAL, 1:03.70. 5, Mark, Caleb, Hardin, 1:05.83. 6, Geddes, Ajax, BOZ, 1:10.10.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke: 1, Benjamin, Crystal, Skyview, 1:12.11. 2, Bentz, Maria, BSR, 1:19.45. 3, Gibbons, Gracie, BWH, 1:20.88. 4, Madison, Mae, BOZ, 1:25.37. 5, Ralston-Gust, Mia, Central, 1:29.54. 6, Elder, Rosalie, GAL, 1:29.72.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke: 1, Nave, Paul, GAL, 1:06.51. 2, DeGraw, Aeden, GAL, 1:07.04. 3, Hraban, Aedan, Central, 1:14.63. 4, Kay, Christian, Central, 1:15.57. 5, Dyk, Cole, GAL, 1:16.31. 6, Mark, Toby, Hardin, 1:17.99.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 3:58.85. 2, Bozeman High School 'A' 4:08.76. 3, Billings West High 'A' 4:20.26. 4, Billings Senior High 'A' 4:37.48. 5, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 4:59.93. 6, Hardin High School 'A' 5:06.10.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings West High 'A' 3:43.94. 2, Gallatin High School 'A' 3:44.48. 3, Bozeman High School 'A' 4:02.41. 4, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 4:08.56. 5, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 4:24.58. 6, Hardin High School 'A' 5:08.84.
