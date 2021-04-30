Boys
Billings Senior 6, Belgrade 2
Singles: Cruz Allies, Senior, d. Coulter Thorn, 6-3, 6-0; Joseph Driscoll, Senior, d. Dawson Brooks; Quinn Gannon, Belgrade, d. Izzy French; Jack Carlson, Belgrade, d. Zack Myers, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: Ryan Schreiber/Calvin George, Senior, d. Dalton Mattson/JD Hoppe, 6-1, 6-2; Luke Breum/Alex Charette, Senior, d. Eric Lee/Scott Poppe, 6-4, 7-5; Isaac Goudy/Tyler Brunner, Senior, d. Andrew Simon/Reece Eller; Adam Bach/Robby Brown, Senior, d. Kyler Van Gorderen/Kody Jensen, 6-1, 6-4.
Missoula Hellgate 5, Billings Senior 3
Singles: Cruz Allies, Senior, d. Sebastian Silverstein, 6-2, 6-3; Cyrus Kiely, Hellgate, d. Joseph Driscoll, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 10-4; Izzy French, Senior, d. Oliver Hansen, 6-1, 7-5; Bryson Jay, Hellgate, d. Zach Myers, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Chris Ledgerd/Ethan Schroeder, Hellgate, d. Ryan Schreiber/Galvin George, 7-5, 6-2; Griffin Richter/Zack Johnson, Hellgate, d. Luke Breum/Alex Charettem, 6-1, 4-6, 10-6; Isaac Goudy/Tyler Brunner, Senior, d. Julian Bain/Simon Silverstein, 7-5, 6-1; Rex Koenig/Quinn Hagen, Hellgate, d. Robby Brown/Adam Bach, 6-1, 7-5.
