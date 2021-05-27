State A

at Laurel Sports Complex

Thursday

Boys

Pole vault: 1, #707 Bartz, Carter, Park, J13-06. 2, #834 Graves, Aden, Sidney, J12-06. 3, #464 Kirkland, Colter, Hamilton, J12-06. 4, #327 Storlie, Cole, Dawson County, J12-06. 5, #597 Gray, Lucas, Laurel, J12-00. 6, #616 Rose, Dawson, Libby, J12-00.

