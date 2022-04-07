Billings West meet
Boys team scores: Harlowton-Ryegate 140, Billings Central 127, Billings West 126, Broadview-Lavina 69, Hardin 11.
Girls team scores: Broadview-Lavina 136, Billings West 124.5, Harlowton-Ryegate 94, Billings central 55.75, Absarokee 52.75, Hardin 22.
Boys 110 hurdles: 1, Souza, Vincent, Billings Cen, 20.27. 2, Hall, Tyrus, Harlowton/Ry, 23.03.
Girls 100 hurdles: 1, Egge, Kaytlyn, Broadview-La, 19.85. 2, Peters, LouAnn, Broadview-La, 20.49. 3, Bucholz, Taya, Bwhs, 20.69. 4, Johnson, Shaeley, Bwhs, 21.31.
Boys 100: 1, Boyd, Kade, Billings Cen, 11.51. 2, Oven, Clay, Billings Cen, 11.75. 3, Hanser, William, Broadview-La, 11.79. 4, Blatter, Cole, Harlowton/Ry, 11.81. 5, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 11.90. 6, Johnston, Keighton, Bwhs, 12.14.
Girls 100: 1, Chirrick, Taylee, Bwhs, 12.98. 2, Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, 13.45. 3, Woods, Alaina, Billings Cen, 13.52. 4, Egge, Katherine, Broadview-La, 13.99. 5, Derbyshire, Abby, Billings Cen, 14.01. 6, Bucholz, Taya, Bwhs, 14.37.
Boys 1,600: 1, Karpstein, Lee, Broadview-La, 4:59.20. 2, Templet, Trey, Bwhs, 5:07.13. 3, Burmeister, Jacob, Billings Cen, 5:13.40. 4, Smith, Owen, Bwhs, 5:33.95. 5, Willis, Michael, Harlowton/Ry, 5:35.23. 6, McGovern, Lawrence, Bwhs, 5:38.95.
Girls 1,600: 1, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 5:38.75. 2, Power, Cindy, Harlowton/Ry, 6:09.45. 3, Whiteman Runs Him, Dayvany, Hardin, 6:10.28. 4, Wells, Kendal, Bwhs, 6:18.10. 5, Torralba, Azajia, Hardin, 6:26.33. 6, Shenk, Alison, Bwhs, 6:33.44.
Boys 4x100 relay: 1, Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' 45.87. 2, Harlowton/Ryegate 'B' 52.14.
Girls 4x100 relay: 1, Broadview-Lavina 'A' 56.47. 2, Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' 57.55. 3, Absarokee 'A' 58.04. 4, Harlowton/Ryegate 'B' 1:08.52.
Boys 400: 1, Boyd, Kade, Billings Cen, 55.34. 2, Hiner, Romulus, Harlowton/Ry, 56.38. 3, Glennie, Angus, Harlowton/Ry, 56.71. 4, Claunch, Malachi, Bwhs, 58.00. 5, Messer, Collin, Billings Cen, 59.36. 6, Hubley, Preston, Billings Cen,
Girls 400: 1, Chirrick, Taylee, Bwhs, 59.46. 2, Heggem, Raelynn, Harlowton/Ry, 1:06.14. 3, Woods, Alaina, Billings Cen, 1:07.92. 4, Wahl, Kendall, Billings Cen, 1:09.63. 5, Brandon, Brianna, Billings Cen, 1:11.27. 6, Evans, Dominique, Billings Cen, 1:13.15.
Boys 300 hurdles: 1, Mysse, Bergen, Harlowton/Ry, 46.67. 2, Egge, Ashton, Broadview-La, 49.00. 3, Hall, Tyrus, Harlowton/Ry, 51.77.
Girls 300 hurdles: 1, Chirrick, TJ, Bwhs, 54.60. 2, Peters, LouAnn, Broadview-La, 1:00.48. 3, Strait, Victoria, Hardin, 1:02.70. 4, Murnion, Ashley, Harlowton/Ry, 1:09.71.
Boys 800: 1, McClintock, Kellen, Billings Cen, 2:15.97. 2, Templet, Trey, Bwhs, 2:19.13. 3, Smith, Owen, Bwhs, 2:29.73. 4, Willis, Michael, Harlowton/Ry, 2:30.21. 5, Aberle, Dylan, Bwhs, 2:36.42. 6, Yates, Jack, Broadview-La, 2:43.08.
Girls 800: 1, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 2:35.01. 2, Arzubi, Katya, Billings Cen, 2:41.55. 3, Torralba, Azajia, Hardin, 2:58.59. 4, Wells, Kendal, Bwhs, 3:00.20. 5, Shenk, Alison, Bwhs, 3:06.81. 6, Combs, Sharon, Bwhs, 3:11.47.
Boys 200: 1, Oven, Clay, Billings Cen, 23.48. 2, Boyd, Kade, Billings Cen, 23.67. 3, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 24.06. 4, Glennie, Angus, Harlowton/Ry, 24.84. 5, Brown, Hal, Broadview-La, 24.87. 6, Johnston, Keighton, Bwhs, 24.97.
Boys 3,200: 1, Karpstein, Lee, Broadview-La, 11:25.45. 2, Not Afraid, Tye, Hardin, 13:23.67. 3, Hogan, TJ, Bwhs, 13:29.67. 4, Monsen, Stratton, Broadview-La, 13:48.27.
Girls 3,200: TJ Chirrick, West, 13:14.62; Dayva Whiteman Runs Him, Hardin, 13:50.64; Cindy Power, Harlowton-Ryegate, 14:09.07; Aaliyah Stewart, Hardin, 14:13.22; Katie Glennie, Harlowton-Ryegate, 16:55.50.
Boys 4x400 relay: 1, Harlowton/Ryegate 'B' 3:49.67. 2, Billings West 'A' 3:57.84. 3, Harlowton/Ryegate 'C' 4:14.86. 4, Broadview-Lavina 'A' 4:19.70. 5, Billings West 'B' 4:20.98.
Girls 4x400 relay: 1, Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' 4:49.10. 2, Broadview-Lavina 'A' 4:58.33.
Boys pole vault: 1, Blatter, Cole, Harlowton/Ry, J11-06. 2, Peterson, Thomas, Bwhs, J9-06. 3, Reimers, Jacob, Bwhs, J8-06. 4, Harlow, Hunter, Harlowton/Ry, J8-06. 5, Davis, Kenyan, Harlowton/Ry, J8-00. 6, Allen, Cohen, Bwhs, J7-06. 6, Hale, Quinn, Bwhs, J7-06.
Girls pole vault: 1, Lockie, Brynn, Billings Cen, J8-00. 1, Meier, Sadie, Bwhs, J8-00. 3, Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, J7-06. 4, Rice, Ava, Bwhs, J7-06. 5, Evans, Dominique, Billings Cen, J7-00. 5, Varner, Ellie, Bwhs, 7-00. 5, Campbell, Kailey, Absarokee, J7-00. 5, Engen, Delainey, Bwhs, 7-00.
Boys long jump: 1, Oven, Clay, Billings Cen, 19-11. 2, Pohle, Nathan, Bwhs, 18-07. 3, Stodtmeister, Mason, Bwhs, 17-02.50. 4, Wilson, Allen, Bwhs, 17-02. 5, Gust, Colt, Bwhs, 17-01. 6, Hiner, Romulus, Harlowton/Ry, 16-05.
Girls high jump: 1, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 5-00. 2, Thompson, Kaylee, Bwhs, 4-07. 2, Varner, Ellie, Bwhs, 4-07. 4, Baird, McKenzie, Bwhs, 4-03. 4, Russell, Shayla, Absarokee, 4-03. 6, Shane, Emma, Hardin, 4-01.
Boys high jump: 1, Blatter, Cole, Harlowton/Ry, 6-00. 2, Davis, Kenyan, Harlowton/Ry, 5-08. 3, Boyd, Kade, Billings Cen, 5-02. 3, Jagodzinski, Samuel, Billings Cen, 5-02. 5, Pendergrass, Gabe, Bwhs, 5-00.
Girls long jump: 1, Chirrick, Taylee, Bwhs, 15-06.25. 2, Beckett, Callie, Broadview-La, 13-06.75. 3, Derbyshire, Abby, Billings Cen, 12-09.25. 4, Baver, Haylee, Absarokee, 12-03.25. 5, Bucholz, Taya, Bwhs, 12-00. 6, Russell, Shayla, Absarokee, 11-10.50.
Boys triple jump: 1, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 39-07. 2, Davis, Kenyan, Harlowton/Ry, 36-08. 3, Brown, Hal, Broadview-La, 36-06.50. 4, Johnston, Keighton, Bwhs, 32-04. 5, Egge, Ashton, Broadview-La, 31-01.
Girls triple jump: 1, Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 30-02.50. 2, Beckett, Callie, Broadview-La, 30-01.25. 3, Monsen, Liella, Broadview-La, 26-04.50.
Boys discus: 1, Burke, Alex, Bwhs, 110-10. 2, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 109-01. 3, Eames, Dylan, Bwhs, 105-06. 4, Tucker, Braydon, Bwhs, 102-04. 5, Jefferson, James, Hardin, 87-02. 6, Harlow, Hunter, Harlowton/Ry, 87-00.
Girls discus: 1, Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 89-10. 2, Egge, Kaytlyn, Broadview-La, 76-02. 3, Karpstein, Lauren, Broadview-La, 71-02. 4, Baver, Haylee, Absarokee, 62-10. 5, Russell, Shayla, Absarokee, 62-06. 6, Prill, Anna, Billings Cen, 62-00.
Boys javelin: 1, Eames, Dylan, Bwhs, 132-10. 2, Aldrich, Aidan, Billings Cen, 132-05. 3, Morrison, Maxwell, Bwhs, 124-03. 4, Walter, Alex, Billings Cen, 119-08. 5, Burke, Alex, Bwhs, 114-10. 6, Real Bird, Randal, Hardin, 109-06.
Girls javelin: 1, Tuszynski, Adeline, Broadview-La, 92-03. 2, Caballero, Isa, Harlowton/Ry, 84-07. 3, Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 77-06. 4, Baver, Haylee, Absarokee, 72-10. 5, Johnston, Abby, Bwhs, 71-07. 6, McGregor, Barbara, Bwhs, 66-05.
Boys shot put: 1, Hughes, Logan, Billings Cen, 39-00. 2, Hanser, William, Broadview-La, 38-09.50. 3, Walter, Alex, Billings Cen, 33-10. 4, Benge, Seth, Billings Cen, 33-07.50. 5, Tucker, Braydon, Bwhs, 32-09. 6, Adams, Eli, Bwhs, 32-07.
Girls shot put: 1, Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 30-08.50. 2, Kralova, Vera, Absarokee, 27-09. 3, Tuszynski, Adeline, Broadview-La, 26-05. 4, Caballero, Isa, Harlowton/Ry, 26-00. 5, Prill, Anna, Billings Cen, 25-09. 6, Johnston, Abby, Bwhs, 23-00.25.
Skyview Small Meet
Girls
100: 1, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 13.16. 2, Crouse, Elsie, Fergus, 13.25. 3, Ekness, Grace, Shepherd, 13.56. 4, Ban, Kirra, Huntley Proj, 13.66. 5, Middleton, Rebecca, Huntley Proj, 13.97. 6, Carroll, Ashley, Shepherd, 13.99.
400: 1, Middleton, Rebecca, Huntley Proj, 1:05.05. 2, Akins, Maddison, Huntley Proj, 1:05.74. 3, Beddes, Abigail, Shepherd, 1:06.55. 4, Christman, Hannah, Huntley Proj, 1:12.13. 5, Murdock, Ashlyn, Shepherd, 1:13.03. 6, LaForest, Jordan, Huntley Proj, 1:14.05.
200: 1, Crouse, Elsie, Fergus, 27.96. 2, Ekness, Grace, Shepherd, 28.75. 3, Wacker, Draya, Melstone, 29.31. 4, Bokemeyer, Ida, Fergus, 29.34. 5, Beddes, Abigail, Shepherd, 29.93. 6, Lindeen, Kabreena, Huntley Proj, 30.67.
800: 1, Phansombun, Winnie, Fergus, 2:42.87. 2, Kombol, Kayla, Melstone, 2:51.95. 3, Swan, Elora, Billings Sky, 2:55.67. 4, Kelly, Sophia, Shepherd, 2:58.27. 5, Schubert, Hanna, Fergus, 3:00.25. 6, Hofer, Sophia, Shepherd, 3:04.36.
1,600: 1, Lile, Natalie, Huntley Proj, 6:07.25. 2, Turner, Evelynn, Billings Sky, 6:24.01. 3, Rosman, Nova, Shepherd, 6:28.21. 4, Swan, Elora, Billings Sky, 6:30.04. 5, Kring, Adyson, Shepherd, 6:32.28. 6, Kelly, Sophia, Shepherd, 6:35.54.
3,200: 1, Turner, Evelynn, Billings Sky, 13:47.54. 2, Kring, Adyson, Shepherd, 14:36.10. 3, Vaughn, Megan, Fergus, 14:46.47. 4, Kelly, Sophia, Shepherd, 14:51.08. 5, Naber, Alex, Fergus, 14:54.36. 6, Kennedy, Kiarra, Shepherd, 15:03.37.
100 hurdles: 1, Armstrong, Rylee, Fergus, 16.37. 2, Schiuchetti, Samantha, Fergus, 18.00. 3, Snyder, Ireland, Billings Sky, 18.92. 4, Bennett, Cora, Shepherd, 20.68. 5, Wolfe, Sarah, St Labre Cat, 21.05. 6, Birkett, Liliana, Shepherd, 21.79.
300 hurdles: 1, Armstrong, Rylee, Fergus, 49.86. 2, Schiuchetti, Samantha, Fergus, 51.61. 3, Bennett, Cora, Shepherd, 1:02.26. 4, Sholley, Kierra, Huntley Proj, 1:03.49. 5, Birkett, Liliana, Shepherd, 1:07.71.
400 relay: 1, Huntley Project 'A' 52.01. 2, Shepherd 'A' 53.00. 3, St Labre Catholic 'A' 1:03.45.
1,600: 1, Huntley Project 'A' 4:26.24. 2, Fergus 'A' 4:38.14. 3, Shepherd 'A' 4:52.47. 4, Melstone 'A' (Kombol, Kayla , Wuttig, Anna , Smith, Yazmine , Wacker, Draya ), 5:22.25.
High jump: 1, Wacker, Draya, Melstone, 4-11. 2, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 4-10. 2, Akins, Maddison, Huntley Proj, 4-10. 4, Hasler, Josie, Huntley Proj, 4-08. 5, Ross, Aniya, Fergus, 4-06. 6, Christman, Hannah, Huntley Proj, 4-02.
Pole vault: 1, Clause, Madison, Billings Sky, 10-00. 2, Christman, Hannah, Huntley Proj, 9-00. 3, Felchle McConnell, Brooklyn, Billings Sky, 7-06. 4, Jones, Alli, Billings Sky, 6-06. 4, LaTray, Jada, Billings Sky, 6-06. 6, Dahl, Macee, Billings Sky, 6-00. 6, Jefferson, Kaiya, Billings Sky, 6-00. 6, Snyder, Ireland, Billings Sky, 6-00.
Long jump: 1, Armstrong, Rylee, Fergus, 15-11.50. 2, Bokemeyer, Ida, Fergus, 15-04. 3, Ekness, Grace, Shepherd, 14-10.50. 4, Beddes, Abigail, Shepherd, 14-00.50. 5, Dahl, Macee, Billings Sky, 13-00. 6, Bennett, Cora, Shepherd, 12-07.
Triple jump: 1, Clause, Madison, Billings Sky, 31-05.50. 2, Christman, Hannah, Huntley Proj, 26-09. 3, Bolte-Guerechit, Ellery, Billings Sky, 23-11.50. 4, Steiner, Dora, Billings Sky, 23-02.
Shot put: 1, Naber, Alex, Fergus, 35-08. 2, Murphy, Harlie, Huntley Proj, 31-01.50. 3, Burnham, Lexy, Fergus, 29-10.50. 4, Brand, Chelsey, Fergus, 29-07.50. 5, DeCrane, Lawren, Plenty Coups, 28-08. 6, Hanson, Taylor, St Labre Cat, 27-07.50.
Discus: 1, Murphy, Harlie, Huntley Proj, 91-08. 2, Jones, Sarhea, Billings Sky, 88-05. 3, Lindeen, Kabreena, Huntley Proj, 88-00. 4, Rosman, Nova, Shepherd, 84-06. 5, LaForest, Jordan, Huntley Proj, 83-06. 6, Hanson, Taylor, St Labre Cat, 82-00.
Javelin: 1, Carroll, Ashley, Shepherd, 109-08. 2, Peterson, Greta, Huntley Proj, 102-08. 3, Wacker, Draya, Melstone, 100-06. 4, Rosman, Nova, Shepherd, 95-10. 5, Hasler, Josie, Huntley Proj, 92-10. 6, Oblander, Cearra, Huntley Proj, 92-02.
Boys
100: 1, Cantu, Colby, Huntley Proj, 11.84. 2, Crouse, Avery, Fergus, 11.96. 3, Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, 11.99. 4, Selman, Stran, Huntley Proj, 12.09. 5, Byxbe, Hunter, Huntley Proj, 12.10. 6, Norslien, Gage, Fergus, 12.24.
400: 1, MacGillivray, Jaydan, Shepherd, 53.75. 2, Golick, Matt, Fergus, 54.25. 3, Stidham, Zachary, Billings Sky, 56.61. 4, Male Bear, Malachi, St Labre Cat, 58.01. 5, Ray, Maxx, Fergus, 58.38. 6, Jefferson, Landon, Billings Sky, 58.58.
200: 1, Crouse, Avery, Fergus, 24.25. 2, Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, 24.37. 3, Byxbe, Hunter, Huntley Proj, 25.57. 4, Wilson, Brecken, Billings Sky, 25.65. 5, Stidham, Zachary, Billings Sky, 25.70. 6, Forero-Medrano, Tito, Melstone, 25.89.
800: 1, Nelson, Alex, Huntley Proj, 2:07.40. 2, Flying, Fydel, St Labre Cat, 2:27.43. 3, Spartz, Nikolas, Billings Sky, 2:29.27. 4, Male Bear, Malachi, St Labre Cat, 2:29.54. 5, Meredith, Trey, Melstone, 2:30.40. 6, Punt, Carson, St Labre Cat, 2:30.53.
1,600: 1, Graves, Kevin, Huntley Proj, 4:45.15. 2, Flying, Fydel, St Labre Cat, 5:24.36. 3, Goes Ahead, Zander, Plenty Coups, 5:25.81. 4, Spartz, Nikolas, Billings Sky, 5:31.97. 5, Iverson, Jack, Billings Sky, 5:33.87. 6, Roth, Jayson, Melstone, 5:40.31.
3,200: 1, Haugen, Dalton, Fergus, 11:10.94. 2, Stene, Jon, Shepherd, 12:01.56. 3, Miller, Noah, Billings Sky, 12:10.50. 4, Iverson, Jack, Billings Sky, 12:14.36.
110 hurdles: 1, Stene, Samuel, Shepherd, 16.63. 2, Norslien, Gage, Fergus, 16.76. 3, Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Proj, 18.22. 4, Donally, Luke, Huntley Proj, 19.96. 5, Smith, Langdon, Shepherd, 21.77. 6, Smeltz, Tristen, Billings Sky, 22.75.
300 hurdles: 1, Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Proj, 45.59. 2, Stene, Samuel, Shepherd, 46.14. 3, Smeltz, Tristen, Billings Sky, 47.91. 4, Smith, Langdon, Shepherd, 49.26. 5, Melendrez, Tobias, Plenty Coups, 53.79. 6, Goes Ahead, Zander, Plenty Coups, 54.84.
400 relay: 1, Huntley Project 'A' 46.24. 2, Fergus 'A' 46.41. 3, Shepherd 'A' 47.13. 4, Melstone 'A' (Thurston, Colby , Sassoli, Gianmarco , Fuessel, Jannes , Forero-Medrano, Tito ), 48.68. 5, St Labre Catholic 'A' 52.82.
1,600 relay: 1, Shepherd 'A' 3:59.42. 2, Melstone 'A' (Forero-Medrano, Tito , Sassoli, Gianmarco , Roth, Jayson , Newman, Treven ), 4:03.88. 3, St Labre Catholic 'A' 4:12.03. 4, Melstone 'B' (Meredith, Trey , Smith, Gavin , Smith, Gage , Bergin, Michael ), 4:21.58.
High jump: 1, Fleming, Kyler, Fergus, 5-06. 1, Hash, Connor, Shepherd, 5-06. 3, Smeltz, Tristen, Billings Sky, 5-04. 3, Thurston, Colby, Melstone, 5-04. 3, Roth, Jayson, Melstone, 5-04. 3, Adams, Gus, Melstone, 5-04.
Pole vault: 1, Donally, Luke, Huntley Proj, 12-06. 2, Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Proj, 11-06. 3, Kennedy, Sean, Billings Sky, 11-00. 4, Zapata, Vicente, Huntley, Proj, 8-00. 5, Grover, Trent, Fergus, 7-06. 5, Miner, Parker, Fergus, 7-06.
Long jump: 1, MacGillivray, Jaydan, Shepherd, 19-01. 2, Fleming, Kyler, Fergus, 18-07.50. 3, Netburn, Kieran, Fergus, 17-11. 4, Fuessel, Jannes, Melstone, 17-10. 5, Thurston, Colby, Melstone, 17-09. 6, Hofer, Sheldon, Huntley Proj, 16-04.50.
Triple jump: 1, Sholley, Garrett, Huntley Proj, 35-04. 2, Roth, Jayson, Melstone, 34-10. 3, Hofer, Sheldon, Huntley Proj, 34-05. 4, Lonebear, Winter, Billings Sky, 34-00.50. 5, Headlee, Trestyn, Billings Sky, 33-02. 6, Fuessel, Jannes, Melstone, 32-09.50.
Shot put: 1, Selman, Stran, Huntley Proj, 45-07. 2, Karhi, Christian, Fergus, 43-11.50. 3, Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, 41-08.50. 4, Wolfe, Christian, Fergus, 40-08. 5, Cooper, Kody, Huntley Proj, 39-03. 6, Lettas, Jordan, Huntley Proj, 36-04.
Discus: 1, Fatupaito, Tahuna, Billings Sky, 137-03. 2, Zimmer, Sean, Fergus, 132-04. 3, Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, 123-04. 4, Karhi, Christian, Fergus, 121-03. 5, Rattanapeth, Napus, Billings Sky, 115-05. 6, Selman, Stran, Huntley Proj, 110-11.
Javelin: 1, Fatupaito, Tahuna, Billings Sky, 160-06. 2, Golick, Matt, Fergus, 142-04. 3, Lile, lane, Huntley Proj, 141-01. 4, Wolfe, Christian, Fergus, 128-00. 5, Manternach, Dylan, Huntley Proj, 125-00. 6, Zimmer, Sean, Fergus, 123-01.
Billings Senior/Butte Dual
at Billings
Girls
100: 1, Thompson, Abby, Billings Sen, 13.02. 2, Conlan, Mollee, Butte, 13.03. 3, Ping, Isabella, Billings Sen, 13.26. 4, Falls Down, Addie, Billings Sen, 13.72. 5, Long-Westmoreland, Nigeria, Billings Sen, 13.75. 6, Walsh, Kenzie, Billings Sen, 13.89.
200: 1, Thompson, Abby, Billings Sen, 27.91. 2, Conlan, Mollee, Butte, 28.34. 3, Ping, Isabella, Billings Sen, 28.43. 4, Seaholm, Madison, Butte, 29.10. 5, Kershaw, Korinne, Billings Sen, 29.61. 6, Walsh, Kenzie, Billings Sen, 29.93.
400: 1, Ormsby, Leela, Billings Sen, 1:02.10. 2, Bentler, Beatrice, Billings Sen, 1:04.48. 3, Bentler, Eliza, Billings Sen, 1:05.29. 4, Grover, Payton, Billings Sen, 1:05.94. 5, Ostermiller, Anna, Billings Sen, 1:05.95. 6, Lueken, Maren, Billings Sen, 1:06.62.
800: 1, Bentler, Eliza, Billings Sen, 2:39.12. 2, Ostermiller, Anna, Billings Sen, 2:40.39. 3, Joseph, Pieper, Butte, 2:42.51. 4, Gisler, Ty'Raela, Billings Sen, 2:46.15. 5, Welbes, Morgan, Billings Sen, 2:46.23. 6, Carter, Ruby, Billings Sen, 2:56.56.
1,600: 1, Gisler, Ty'Raela, Billings Sen, 6:09.96. 2, Bentz, Maria, Billings Sen, 6:13.10. 3, Carter, Ruby, Billings Sen, 6:20.19. 4, Case, McKenzie, Butte, 6:21.18. 5, Peterson, Anna, Billings Sen, 6:28.21. 6, Ottman, Abby, Billings Sen, 6:32.32.
3,200: 1, Bentz, Maria, Billings Sen, 14:08.12. 2, Ottman, Abby, Billings Sen, 14:32.74.
100 hurdles: 1, Jette, Piper, Billings Sen, 18.50. 2, Bentler, Beatrice, Billings Sen, 19.10. 3, McPherson, Isabel, Billings Sen, 19.72. 4, Harrington, Darby, Butte, 19.80. 5, Binkley, Grace, Billings Sen, 20.77. 6, Fortun, Olivia, Billings Sen, 21.14.
300 hurdles: 1, Kershaw, Korinne, Billings Sen, 53.24. 2, Harrington, Darby, Butte, 53.90. 3, Binkley, Grace, Billings Sen, 56.09. 4, McPherson, Isabel, Billings Sen, 56.67.
4x100 relay: 1, Billings Senior 'A' 51.45. 2, Butte 'A' 53.39.
4x400 relay: 1, Billings Senior 'A' 4:24.01. 2, Butte 'A' 4:39.26. 3, Butte 'B' 4:42.93.
High jump: 1, Jette, Piper, Billings Sen, J4-09. 2, Lowe, Virginia, Billings Sen, J4-07. 3, Morledge-Hampton, Abbie, Billings Sen, J4-07. 4, Richert, Sierra, Billings Sen, 4-05. 5, Swan, Tasia, Butte, 4-01. 6, Waldman, Neveah, Butte, 3-11.
Pole vault: 1, Pellandini, Matija, Billings Sen, 9-06. 2, Morledge-Hampton, Abbie, Billings Sen, 8-06. 3, Richert, Sierra, Billings Sen, J7-06. 4, Noddings, Natalie, Billings Sen, J7-06.
Long jump: 1, Long-Westmoreland, Nigeria, Billings Sen, 16-02. 2, Porter, Sala, Billings Sen, 15-08. 3, Kennis, Teagan, Butte, 14-08. 4, Walsh, Kenzie, Billings Sen, 14-00.75. 5, Lyons, Chelsi, Butte, 14-00.50. 6, Joseph, Pieper, Butte, 13-07.25.
Triple jump: 1, Porter, Sala, Billings Sen, 33-05. 2, Wichman, Addison, Billings Sen, 31-06.50. 3, Kennis, Teagan, Butte, 30-03.50. 4, Lyons, Chelsi, Butte, 30-01. 5, Killoy, Kieyrah, Butte, 28-05.50.
shot put: 1, Jamieson, Torie, Billings Sen, 35-02.50. 2, Jaeger, Celia, Billings Sen, 31-03.50. 3, Wichman, Addison, Billings Sen, 28-07.25. 4, Demarais, Mylee, Butte, 27-07. 5, Karls, Trinity, Billings Sen, 26-11. 6, Rauch, Cora, Butte, 26-09.25.
Discus: 1, Jamieson, Torie, Billings Sen, 121-09. 2, Harmon, MaKenna, Billings Sen, 107-04. 3, Macy, Rachel, Billings Sen, 98-08. 4, Charlton, Sydni, Billings Sen, 95-01. 5, Thompson, Abby, Billings Sen, 89-00. 6, Rauch, Cora, Butte, 88-01.
Javelin: 1, Macy, Rachel, Billings Sen, 101-07. 2, McClafferty, Aili, Butte, 96-00. 3, Wright, Lauren, Billings Sen, 81-03. 4, Skarsten, Ariana, Billings Sen, 78-09. 5, Weil, Trinity, Billings Sen, 74-08. 6, Leprowse, Kelsey, Butte, 33-03.
Boys
100: 1, Simpson, Malikye, Billings Sen, 10.96. 2, Macy, Tanner, Billings Sen, 11.35. 3, Downey, Holt, Butte, 11.56. 4, Vetter, Gavin, Butte, 11.80. 5, Leary, Kenley, Butte, 11.91. 6, Snyder, Dylan, Butte, 11.97.
200: 1, Macy, Tanner, Billings Sen, 23.95. 2, Ludwick, Broc, Butte, 24.02. 3, Hansen, Trey, Butte, 24.96. 4, Kohler, Issac, Butte, 25.09. 5, Rosas, Jalen, Billings Sen, 25.22. 6, Gross, Wyatt, Butte, 25.23.
400: 1, DiMatteo, Joey, Billings Sen, 56.44. 2, Chapel, Trystin, Billings Sen, 56.82. 3, Egan, Trek, Billings Sen, 57.15. 4, Banderop, Harrison, Billings Sen, 58.26. 5, McNamee, Gabriel, Billings Sen, 59.94.
800: 1, Hennessey, Kaden, Butte, 2:19.57. 2, Pellandini, Drew, Billings Sen, 2:25.59. 3, Hutchinson, Ladd, Butte, 2:26.45. 4, Wight, Elias, Billings Sen, 2:27.39. 5, Young, Damian, Butte, 2:27.80. 6, Stapley, Vance, Butte, 2:42.33.
1,600: 1, Hutchinson, Ladd, Butte, 5:17.24. 2, Pellandini, Drew, Billings Sen, 5:20.39. 3, Whitlock, Trey, Butte, 5:22.07. 4, Wight, Elias, Billings Sen, 5:24.06. 5, Stapley, Vance, Butte, 5:38.75. 6, Grunhuvd, Cohen, Butte, 5:43.35.
3,200: 1, Tomich, Ryan, Butte, 11:25.84. 2, Maloughney, Brady, Butte, 11:49.13.
110 hurdles: 1, Downey, Holt, Butte, 15.97. 2, McClernan, Morgan, Butte, 16.16. 3, Goudy, Joshua, Billings Sen, 17.19. 4, Weltzel, Sheldon, Butte, 18.73. 5, Scott, Kaleb, Billings Sen, 19.07.
300 hurdles: 1, Downey, Holt, Butte, 43.36. 2, McClernan, Morgan, Butte, 43.60. 3, Felten, Jared, Billings Sen, 45.08. 4, Goudy, Joshua, Billings Sen, 45.16. 5, Hofstad, Keegan, Billings Sen, 50.96.
4x100 relay: 1, Billings Senior 'A' 44.73. 2, Butte 'B' 44.88. 3, Billings Senior 'B' 46.26. 4, Butte 'A' 46.41.
4x400 relay: 1, Billings Senior 'A' 4:03.12. 2, Butte 'A' 4:05.71. 3, Butte 'B' 4:09.67. 4, Billings Senior 'B' 4:16.99.
High jump: 1, Macy, Tanner, Billings Sen, J5-10. 2, Sherman, Jonas, Butte, J5-10. 3, Willems, Noah, Billings Sen, 5-08. 4, Tobiness, Cameron, Butte, 5-06. 4, Koss, Ethan, Billings Sen, 5-06.
Pole vault: 1, Vetter, Gavin, Butte, 12-06. 2, Miller, Jacob, Billings Sen, 12-00. 3, Sparks, Jaric, Butte, 11-00. 4, Tobiness, Cameron, Butte, 10-06. 4, Konda, Connor, Butte, 10-06. 6, Woods, Alex, Billings Sen, 10-00.
Long jump: 1, Demarais, Bo, Butte, 19-02.50. 2, Haws, Chazz, Billings Sen, 19-00.50. 3, Ossello, Sean, Butte, 18-10. 4, Miller, Jacob, Billings Sen, 18-09.50. 5, Winston, Grady, Butte, 17-09. 6, Rouane, Evan, Billings Sen, 17-03.50.
Triple jump: 1, Tobiness, Cameron, Butte, 37-08. 2, Rouane, Evan, Billings Sen, 36-09.50. 2, Donaldson, Kevin, Butte, 36-09.50. 4, Egan, Trek, Billings Sen, 36-02.50. 5, Watson, Alex, Butte, 36-00.50. 5, Frost, Christian, Billings Sen, 36-00.50.
Shot put: 1, Muffich, Keegan, Butte, 43-10. 2, Simenson, Tyler, Billings Sen, 39-06. 3, Manson, Marcus, Butte, 37-02. 4, Fair, Armand, Billings Sen, 36-08. 5, Cook, Devon, Butte, 36-00. 6, Schleeman, Kade, Butte, 35-05.
Discys: 1, Morton, Peyton, Billings Sen, 136-08. 2, RunsAbove, Cactus, Billings Sen, 134-03. 3, Stenson, Kyler, Butte, 127-00. 4, Simenson, Tyler, Billings Sen, 116-05. 5, Fair, Armand, Billings Sen, 116-01. 6, Mulcahy, Rylan, Butte, 99-04.
Javelin: 1, Woods, Alex, Billings Sen, 140-06. 2, Kautzman, Casey, Butte, 139-00. 3, Hansen, Trey, Butte, 138-03. 4, Miller, Jacob, Billings Sen, 134-03. 5, Koss, Ethan, Billings Sen, 123-01. 6, Klobucar, Kooper, Butte, 112-04.
