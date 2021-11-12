Volleyball

2B

First team all-conference: Daley Aune, Glasgow, Jr.; Tyann Graham, Glasgow, Sr.; Sierra Hamilton, Wolf Point, So.; Jessica King, Harlem, Sr.; Skylie Lefdahl, Malta, Sr.; Abrianna Nielsen, Glasgow, Sr.; Blaire Westby, Glasgow, Sr.

Second team all-conference: J'elle Garfield, Wolf Point, Jr.; Tylie Hines, Malta, Jr.; Allison Kunze, Malta, Jr.; Klaire Krumwiede, Glasgow, Sr.; Kaitlyn MacDonald, Wolf Point, Jr.; Chloe Messerly, Harlem, Sr.; Carly Nelson, Glasgow, Jr.

All-state selections: Daley Aune, Glasgow, Jr.; Skylie Lefdahl, Malta, Sr.; Blaire Westby, Glasgow, Sr.

