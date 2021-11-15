Volleyball

Southeast A

First team all-conference: Maria Stewart, Billings Central; Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton, Billings Central; Bailey Graves, Laurel; Jessica Kehner, Hardin; Ally Foster, Billings Central; Macy Uffelman, Hardin.

Second team all-conference: Alexa Williams, Billings Central; Emma Timm, Laurel; Kenya Fike, Laurel; Mya Hansen, Billings Central; Carmen Pallone, Hardin; Taylor Young, Livingston.

Honorable mention: Daeja Fike, Laurel; Isabelle Iverson, Lockwood; Alaina Woods, Billings Central; Taiya Guptill, Hardin; Emma Painter, Lockwood.

All-state: Maria Stewart, Billings Central; Zi'Onna Leikam-Morton, Billings Central; Bailey Graves, Laurel; Jessica Kehner, Hardin; Ally Foster, Billings Central.

Northeast A

First team all-conference: Yelena Miller, Havre; Alyssa Oliver, Havre; Brittany Kaufman, Glendive; Maddie Columbus, Havre; Brooke Weinheimer, Lewistown; Kadence Lockie, Miles City.

Second team all-conference: Molly Huse, Havre; Avery Carlson, Havre; Codi Nagle, Glendive; Laney Jones, Miles City; Jade Wendland, Havre; Kendyl Wacha, Sidney.

Honorable mention: Mataya Tipton, Glendive; Mallory Robinson, Glendive; Rylee Armstrong, Lewistown; Bailey Nowicki, Miles City; Molly Eaton, Glendive.

All-state: Yelena Miller, Havre; Alyssa Oliver, Havre; Brittany Kaufman, Glendive; Maddie Columbus, Havre; Brooke Weinheimer, Lewistown.

