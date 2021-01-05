Laurel 43, Livingston-Big Timber 21

(Tuesday)

113: Peyton Waldo (Lau) over Ryan Wiederrich (LB)(Fall 5:44) 120: Noah Michaelson (Lau) over Jessica Gubler (LB) (Dec. 6-0) 126: Jonathon Herr (Lau) over Gage McSaveur (LB) (Dec. 15-8) 138: Owen Younger (Lau) over Taw Seemann (LB) (Fall 1:13) 145: Danyk Jacobsen (LB) over Aden Winder (Lau) (Dec. 10-7) 152: Tyler Emineth (Lau) over Charlie Seeman (LB) (Fall 0:53) 160: Camden Johnson (Lau) over Cade Gubler (LB) (Dec. 7-3) 170: Cole Younger (Lau) over Cody Prather (LB) (MD 10-0) 182: Sebastian Meyer (LB) over Unknown (For.) 205: Connor Ulschak (Lau) over Quincey Eastman (LB) (Fall 0:42) 285: Lyom Bullard (LB) over Brandon Cole (Lau) (Fall 2:38) 103: Leland Peters (LB) over Unknown (For.)

Laurel 45, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 24

120: Guy Williams (CAP) over Noah Michaelson (Lau) (Fall 2:54) 126: Johnathan Herr (Lau) over Zach Gee (CAP) (Fall 0:50) 132: Cooper Cook (CAP) over Kade Wersland (Lau) (Fall 0:48) 138: Owen Younger (Lau) over Degen Nelson (CAP) (Fall 1:08) 145: Brady Ellison (CAP) over Adam Winder (Lau) (Fall 1:11) 152: Tyler Emineth (Lau) over Peyton Baumgartner (CAP) (Fall 5:06) 160: Camden Johnson (Lau) over Trey Johannes (CAP) (Fall 2:29) 170: Cole Younger (Lau) over Colby Coleman (CAP) (Fall 4:56) 205: Connor Ulschak (Lau) over Domonic Fitch (CAP) (Fall 4:56) 285: Brandon Cole (Lau) over Kali Hood (CAP) (Dec. 4-2) 103: Seth Kornick (CAP) over Laurel (For.) 113: Peyton Waldo (Lau) over Eli Zackary (CAP) (Fall 0:30)

