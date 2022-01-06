Thursday
Huntley Project Triangular
Huntley Project 57, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 18
103: Evan VonOlnhausen (HPW) over (COAB) (For.) 113: Baylor Burton (HPW) over (COAB) (For.) 120: Gavin Nedens (HPW) over Robert Naylor (COAB) (Fall 4:38) 126: Cooper Lane (HPW) over (COAB) (For.) 132: Cooper Cook (COAB) over Hayden Ramaeker (HPW) (Fall 1:31) 138: Eli Broadbrooks (HPW) over (COAB) (For.) 145: Brady Ellison (COAB) over Grady Schmidt (HPW) (Fall 3:56) 152: Degen Nelson (COAB) over Hayden VonOlnhausen (HPW) (Fall 0:48) 160: Garrett Sholley (HPW) over (COAB) (For.) 170: Wylee Lindeen (HPW) over (COAB) (For.) 182: William Loveridge (HPW) over (COAB) (For.) 205: Stran Selman (HPW) over (COAB) (For.) 285: Spencer Higareda (HPW) over Ethan Short (COAB) (Dec 9-5)
Huntley Project 56, Miles City 12
103: Caleb Smith (CCMC) over Baylor Burton (HPW) (Dec 7-5) 113: Evan VonOlnhausen (HPW) over Mayse Fox (CCMC) (Dec 4-2) 120: Gavin Nedens (HPW) over (CCMC) (For.) 126: Cooper Lane (HPW) over Jacob Shurtliff (CCMC) (TF 15-0 5:48) 132: Hayden Ramaeker (HPW) over (CCMC) (For.) 138: Deegan Tvedt (CCMC) over Eli Broadbrooks (HPW) (Dec 12-6) 145: Grady Schmidt (HPW) over Morgan Buckingham (CCMC) (Fall 0:40) 152: Hayden VonOlnhausen (HPW) over (CCMC) (For.) 160: Garrett Sholley (HPW) over Ryan Paxson (CCMC) (Fall 0:49) 170: Wylee Lindeen (HPW) over Noah Haaser (CCMC) (Fall 1:12) 182: William Loveridge (HPW) over Jaiden Gibson (CCMC) (Fall 3:20) 205: Stran Selman (HPW) over Jackson Miller (CCMC) (Fall 3:37) 285: Gabe Walker (CCMC) over Spencer Higareda (HPW) (Fall 3:11)
