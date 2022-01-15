Boys
63rd Cowboy Invitational
at Miles City
Team scores: Huntley Project 233, Cody (Wyo.) 228.5, Hettinger-Scranton (N.D.) 189, Miles City 170.5, Glasgow 145.5, Livingston 135, Glendive 128, Circle 102, Lewistown 101, Hardin 94, Moorcroft (Wyo.) 87, Billings Central 79.5, Colstrip 59.5, Malta 59, Bowman (N.D.) 39, Lockwood 37.5, Baker 37, Sidney 31, Forsyth 27, Red Lodge 26, Broadus 13, Custer 4.
Individual order of finish
103: Dayne Humes, Moo; Caleb Smith, MC; Baylor Burton, HP; Aiden Walkowiak, RL; Riley Hasbrouch, H-S; Evan VonOlnhausen, HP; Ruben Nelson, Cir; Kade Haynes, Mo.
113: Trey Smith, Cod; Dalton Hinebauch, Loc; Payne Reilly, For; Sheldon Rod, Gle; Jake Kuka, Gla; Kyler Schalesky, H-S; Jake Simac, Lew; Lane Torezon, Cod.
120: Austin Berry, Gle; Ty Peterson, Cod; Damen McCord, Lew; Riley Davis, Bak; Gavin Nedens, HP; Braydnn Terry, Moo; Shane Hannah, Moo; Tyrus Hall, BC.
126: Cooper Lane, HP; Peyton Tuhy, H-S; Ben Carlsen, Sid; Tanner Defoe, H-S; Colter Fleming, Liv; Derek Lachenmeier, HP; Caleb Sarsland, Bow; Trenten Gray, Moo.
132: Tugg Taylor, Cir; Kason Olson, Lew; Gage McGillvray, Liv; Jaron Frank, H-S; Ty Borge, Col; Chase Wlls, Har; Sawyer Noll, Bow; Jackson Wichman, BC.
138: Currey Brown, MC: Cade Warbis, H-S; Sean Mehling, Har; Micah Grant, Cod; Bryson Bartelson, Cir; Randy Peters, Moo; Cody Hofer, BC; Parker Craig, HP.
145: Danyk Jacobsen, Liv; Cody Harrington, Gle; Miles Weichmann, H-S; Zaden Heck, COl; Miles Wells, Har; Shayne Maxwell, Cod; Devon O'Neill, BC; Morgan Buckingham, MC.
152: Canyon Casterline, Cir; Jackson Wood, Cod; Espyn Hostetler, Gle; Gavin Dalley, H-S; Mason Donaldson, Gla; Chris Boardman, Moo; Jaron Taylor, Cir; Alex Nelson, HP.
160: Garrett Sholly, HP; Devon Nesbitt, Gla; Wyatt Elam, Lew; Zach Cox, Col; Kadyen Howe, Har; Tommy reske, Gle; Landon Stang, H-S; James Long, Moo.
170: Damien Nesbitt, Gla; Wylee Lindeen, HP; Spencer Gibbs, Mal; Dylan Campbell, Cod; Easton DeJong, MC; Collin Lindermann, Cod; Tucker Shepardson, Liv; Robert Koyama, Har.
182: Cade Gubler, Liv; Grayson Beaudrie, Cod; Jaiden Gibson, MC; Jett Boyce, Lew; Camryn Mears, Mal; Cody Todd, BC; Tristan Pekas, H-S; Hunter Crum, Gla.
205: Kyler Hallock, Gla; Stran Sellman, HP; Dante Pallone, Har; Jace Grant, Cod; Lyom Bullard, Liv; Bowden Hasbrouch, H-S; Jackson Miller, MC; Marcos Gallegos, Bak.
285: Gabe Walker, MC: Holden Meged, MC; Danny Becker, Cod; Seth Benge, BC; Tye Jones, Mal; Spencer Higareda, HP; Gunnar Oblander, HP; Lucas Loran, Cod.
Girls
Billings Girls Wrestling Mixer
at Billings West
Team scores: Billings Senior 156, Billings Skyview 141, Bozeman Gallatin 65, Billings West 50, Harlem 30, Bozeman 10, Hardin 6, Laurel 4.
Individual order of finish
103: Alyvia Ruiz, Billings West; Chloe Bowen, Laurel; Lauren Steele, Bozeman.
113: Gracelyn Hanson, Billings Senior; Izzy Baker, Harlem; Leah Smith, Billings Skyview; Brianna Larsen, Bozeman Gallatin; Daneya Pretty Paint, Billings Senior; Anastasia Saldana, Hardin.
120: Brynn Brower, Billings Skyview; Jersey Berg, Billings Senior; Isabel Hansen, Billings Skyview; Ashlyn Cataldo, Bozeman Gallatin.
126: Bella Hernandez, Billings Wesr; Tierra Hoffert, Billings Skyview; Evija Cagle, Billings Skyview; Isabelle Dillon, Billings Senior; Kaitlyn Thorn, Bozeman; Trinity Brackett, Bozeman Gallatin.
132: Paige Gershmel, Billings Senior; Anne Baldwin, Bozeman Gallatin; Payton Johnson, Bozeman Gallatin; Makayla Lewis, Billings Skyview; Brooklyn Stensland, Billings West.
138: Lily Schultz, Bozeman Gallatin; Payton Kale, Billings Senior; Gena Pannell, Bozeman.
145: Gracy Jones, Billings Senior; Amilia Blackcrow, Harlem.
152: Kendal Tucker, Billings Senior; Ellie Tatum, Billings Skyview; Haven Ferguson, Billings Skyview; Ihte Stiffarm, Harlem; Raylee Parker, Billings Senior.
Heavyweight: Kassidee Savaria, Billings Skyview; Celia Jaeger, Billings Senior; Marika Bonner, Billings West; Teaka Mahlmeister, Billings Senior; Cheylynn Russell, Billings Senior.
First Annual Cowgirl Invitational
at Miles City
Team scores: Miles City 75, Lewistown 45, Sidney 44, Livingston 40, Baker 30, Moorcroft (Wyo.) 25, Huntley Project 20, Red Lodge 20, White Sulphur Springs 20, Colstrip 13, Lockwood 12, Glasgow 3.
Individual order of finish
103: Rebecca Birdwell, Lew; Karlie Payne, Liv; Jenna Watts, MC: Tatum Adamson, Bak.
113: Robin Leidholt, MC: Rebekah Anderson, Moo; Mayse Fox, MC; Keely Heaton, Bak.
120: Keela Kary, Sid; Brynn Barker, RL: Salome Legast, Lew; Elizabeth Bieber, Loc.
132: Jessica Gubler, Liv; Amaiya Kirn, Sid; Jacey Gorder, Bak; Ariana Ellison, MC.
145: Gretchen Donally, HP; Kya Gilmore, MC; Kate Maxwell, Lew; Lynsey Gray, Moo.
170: Cabry Taylor, WSS; Kylah Redfox, Col.
