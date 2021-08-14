AA American Legion

Class AA All-Conference team: Andrew Claussen, catcher, Missoula; Danny Kernan, first base, Kalispell; Michael Feralio, first baseman, Billings Scarlets; Gavin Thennis, second base, Helena; Ethan Diede, third baseman, Kalispell; Tyler Tenney, shortstop, Helena; Kael Richards, utility, Great Falls; Kruz Slevira, outfielder, Billings Royals; Bridger Johnson, outfielder, Missoula; Logan Pailthorpe, outfielder, Bozeman; Zach Hangas, pitcher, Missoula; Kostya Hoffman, pitcher, Kalispell; Bradley Wagner, pitcher, Billings Scarlets; Alex Certel pitcher, Missoula.

Class AA All-State team: Trysten Mooney, catcher, Helena; Davis Mosier, first baseman, Billings Royals; Jessen West, second base, Billings Royals; Charlie Kirgan, third baseman, Missoula; Jaeden Jordahl, shortstop, Billings Royals; Mike Hurlbert, utility, Helena; Adam Jones, outfielder, Missoula; Ethan Keintz, outfielder, Helena; Matt Burton, outfielder, Helena; Austin Schaaf, outfielder, Billings Royals; Cy Miller, pitcher, Helena; Lance Schaaf, pitcher, Billings Royals; Reagan Walker, pitcher, Billings Royals; Jaiden Turner, pitcher, Billings Scarlets; Cam McNamee, pitcher, Great Falls.

State AA Tournament Awards: Batting champion, Mike Hurlbert, Helena; MVP, Tyler Tenney, Helena.

Co-coaches of the year: Jon Burnett, Helena; David Swecker, Billings Royals.

Tags

Load comments