Legion Baseball
Billings Cardinals 6, Powell 5
In the opening game of a Monday doubleheader, the Cardinals pushed home the winning run against the Pioneers in the last of the seventh inning. The Cardinals received three hits from Jaiden Turner. Elijah Larson was the winning pitcher with three innings of relief work.
Billings Cardinals 9, Powell 6
Jace Buchanan doubled twice and drove in four runs in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader with the visiting Pioneers. Teammates Kolten Wynia and Hunter Doyle were credited with two hits apiece, with both swatting doubles. Wynia finished with three RBIs. Keaton Mickelson was the winning pitcher for the Cardinals in relief.
Billings Blue Jays 8, Missoula Mavericks 0
In the championship game Sunday at the Bozeman tournament, Reagan Walker of the Blue Jays pitched a shutout in the five-inning contest. He struck out eight, walked none and game up one hit. Davis Mosier supplied three hits, including a home run, and batted in three runs. Teammate Sy Waldron doubled.
Billings Blue Jays 15, Great Falls Lightning 6
Earlier on Sunday in Bozeman, the Blue Jays benefited from three hits, including a double, and four RBIs from Bryce LaForest in a win over Great Falls. Teammate Samuel McCoy also added three hits and two RBIs. Kruz Slevira and LaForest combined on a five-hitter for the Blue Jays in the five-inning game. They struck out five batters and walked six.
