Billings Cardinals 6, Cody Cubs 4
Rocco Gioioso went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs to help the Cardinals to the victory in the first game of a doubleheader. The Cardinals scored three times in the top of the first only to see the Cubs answer with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning.
Billings regained the least with three runs in the third and went on from there. Jaden Sanchez and Keaton Mickelson also had an RBI for Billings, and Hunter Doyle was the most effective of three Cardinals pitchers, giving up one run in 3.1 innings.
Cody Cubs 10, Billings Cardinals 9
An RBI single by Jared Grenz, his third hit of the game, in the bottom of the seventh sent the Cubs to victory in the second game of a doubleheader late Tuesday. Grenz finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and Tristan Blatt also had two RBIs for the Cubs. Hayden Bronnenberg drove in three runs.
Billings, which won the opener 6-4, was led by Kolten Wynia's 3-for-5 performance at the plate. He doubled and tripled to drive in three Cardinals' runs, and Zach Stewart went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
