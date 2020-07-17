Billings Cardinals 12, Froid Bulls 2

Kolten Wynia and Jaiden Turner drove in three runs apiece Friday night as the Cardinals downed the visiting Bulls in the opening game of a twin bill. Wynia finished with two hits, while teammate Kyler Northrop added two more. The Cardinals broke the game open with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Zach Stewart tossed a one-hitter for Billings. He struck out seven and walked four.

Billings Cardinals 15, Froid Bulls 8

Keaton Mickelson, Jadyn Averill and Logan Nyberg doubled as the Cardinals completed the doubleheader sweep of the Bulls. Zach Stewart and Nyberg chipped in with four RBIs apiece. Hunter Doyle accounted for three of the Cardinals' 13 hits. Froid's Walker Ator doubled and Isaac Johnson tripled.

