Billings Blue Jays 9

Gallatin Valley Outlaws 7

Billings Blue Jays 6

Gallatin Valley Outlaws 3

Playing at home, the Billings Blue Jays swept past the Gallatin Valley Outlaws 9-7 and 6-3 Monday in a pair of Legion A games.

The winners received two hits from Jessen West and Gunner Thompson in the opener. Thompson doubled and finished with three runs batted in. Pitchers Reagan Walker, Sy Waldron and Owen Doucette combined on a three-hitter.

In Game 2, Kruz Slevira stroked two hits for the Blue Jays. West was credited with a triple.

Pitchers Bryce LaForest, Samuel McCoy and Thompson joined forces on a five-hitter.

