Legion baseball
Miles City Mavs 11, Glasgow Reds 1
Miles City raced ahead 8-1 after the first two innings of Sunday's game against the visiting Reds. Cam Muri tripled for the winning Mavs. He finished with two hits and two RBIs. Teammate Kayden Hager also batted in two runs. Three Miles City pitchers, Logan Muri, Julian Link and Dalton Polesky, combined on a six-hitter. They struck out eight.
