Billings Cardinals 11, Cheyenne (Wyo.) Hawks 2 (6)
Rocco Gioioso drove in two runs and threw a complete game to lead the Cardinals. Ryan Nelson and Zach Stewart drove in two runs each for the Cardinals, who used a six-run fifth inning to take control of the game.
Lovell (Wyo.) Mustangs 8, Billings Cardinals 6
Satchel Ginest had three RBIs and Tyson Christianson had two RBIs as the Mustangs held on for the win. The Cardinals scored three runs in the top of the seventh before Lovell's Jess Wambeke struck out the only batter he faced to end the game. Luke Tallman and Jaiden Turner had two RBIs apiece for the Cardinals.
Billings Blue Jays 15, Sheridan (Wyo.) Jets 0 (5)
The Blue Jays scored in every inning on their way to the mercy-rule victory. Holden Howe and Sy Waldron combined to go 7 for 7 with eight RBIs and three pitchers combined on the two-hit shutout. Waldron doubled twice in his 4-for-4 performance at the plate, and Howe went 3 for 3, including a double. Both players drove in four. Gunner Thompson, Kayden Keith and Hunter Eliason combined to strike out six and didn't walk a batter.
Billings Blue Jays 11, Rigby (Idaho) Trojans 1 (5)
Jessen West drove in three runs and Hunter Eliason added two RBIs to send the Blue Jays to their second win of the day due to the 10-run rule. Winning pitcher Reagan Walker struck out 10 in five innings and Gunner Thompson went 2 for 2 and drove in a run for the Blue Jays.
