Miles City 11, Gallatin Valley 9
Miles City 11, Havre 1, 5 innings
The host Miles City Mavericks swept an Eastern A doubleheader on Sunday by beating the Gallatin Valley Outlaws 11-9 and the Havre North Stars 11-1. The Mavericks pounded out 11 hits against Gallatin Valley and 13 more against Havre.
Parker Lightning 15,
Billings Cardinals 8
Parker Lightning pushed home eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning Sunday to defeat the visiting Cardinals. The winners received two hits from AJ Niccum and Parker Dennis, while teammate Dylan Buice swatted a triple. Kyler Northrop batted 3 for 4 for the Cardinals.
Cheyenne Hawks 7,
Billings Blue Jays 1
The host Cheyenne Post 6 Hawks tallied six runs over the first two inning in beating the Billings Blue Jays 7-1 on Sunday. The Blue Jays were limited to seven hits, with Gunnar Thompson accounting for two of them. Teammate Kayden Keith notched a double.
